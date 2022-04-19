Top Google exec backs $1.3 billion investment in NZ solar power

A top Google executive is among investors backing a $1.3 billion planned investment in solar power in New Zealand.

A new company, Helios Energy, formed by a group of United States and New Zealand entrepreneurs announced on Tuesday that they had been “quietly developing” a series of grid-connected solar farms that would have a combined maximum capacity of 1 gigawatt.

That would be sufficient to produce about 1.8 terawatt-hours of power, or about 4 per cent of the country’s electricity needs.

Helios announced that Urs Holzle, who was Google’s sixth employee and currently its senior vice president of engineering, is among its investors.

Holzle was granted residency in New Zealand last year after receiving support from New Zealand Trade and Enterprise but until now the basis for residency application had been unclear.

