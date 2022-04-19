Auckland mayor considering asking ports to pay rent to 'secure a better return'

Auckland mayor Phil Goff is looking at requiring the city’s port to pay rent instead of dividends and for its management to be leased out under options being considered by Auckland Council.

Goff said the Ports of Auckland had “underperformed” over the past eight years, leading to a loss of its share of the container trade and poor returns on equity and dividends to the council.

The council was considering options to improve its performance and “secure a better return” on the capital it had invested, Goff said.

The options being considered included separating the port company from the land it sat on, requiring the port company to pay rent rather than dividends, or leasing management of the port company, he said.

“The intended outcome, which council is committed to, will be ensuring that the port performs more effectively for people and businesses and provides better returns to the council and ratepayers on the equity invested in it.”

Rob Stock/Stuff Auckland mayor Phil Goff says the Ports of Auckland had “underperformed” over the last eight years. (File photo)

It was critical that Auckland – which represented 38% of national GDP and a third of the population – had a port that “met the needs of people and businesses” to effectively and efficiently supply the goods the city needed to function, Goff said.

“To improve the Port’s performance, significant changes have been made to the board and management.”

Additionally, the port sat on more than 77 hectares of prime central city real estate, and the council remained “committed to retaining ownership of this land”, he said.

“Following the relocation of the Port in coming decades, this land offers numerous opportunities for people to regain access to the harbour front and for recreational, commercial and residential development.”

The council was working with the Government to determine the best future location of the port following the government’s Sapere report, he said.

Ports of Auckland had also previously offered dividends of about $50 million, Goff said.

The council had used those for the benefit of the city, and they had offset rates that would otherwise be paid by ratepayers.

Ports of Auckland has been approached for comment.