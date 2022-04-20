Business leaders in PM's delegation 'the people to reconnect NZ to the world'

As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ embarks on a trade mission to Singapore and Japan, her first in over two years, she has taken 13 senior business leaders with her to help the mission.

The business leaders represent a range of sectors, including the chief executives of two major airports, several representatives of the food and agriculture industry, and the chief executives of several technology companies.

From the food sector is ANZCO Foods chief executive Peter Conley, Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell, New Zealand Food Innovation Network chief executive Grant Verry, Plant and Food Research chief executive David Hughes and Zespri chief people officer Edith Sykes.

From tourism and travel is Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui, Christchurch Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns and Wakatū Incorporation executive director, Miriana Stephens.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Jacinda Ardern is on her first trade mission in two years.

From science and research is Beca group planner Amelia Linzey, Cogo Connecting Good chief executive Asia Pacific Julie Lindenberg, ​GNS Science chief executive, Ian Simpson, ​New Zealand Hydrogen Council chief executive, Dr Linda Wright and The Clinician Holdings chief executive, Ron Tenenbaum.

Executive director of the NZ Initiative Dr Oliver Hartwich​ said the 13 representatives were almost the exact representatives he would have taken.

“Having the chief executives from both Auckland and Christchurch airport shows you tourism will be central to this mission. Of course the other big export earner for us is agriculture, so it makes sense for multiple representatives from that sector to also be on the trip,” Hartwich​ said.

Hartwich​ said the delegates were the people you would want with you when trying to reconnect New Zealand with the world.

But one major industry left out of the delegation was education, he said.

“I would have liked to see some university vice-chancellors or representatives of private education in there. Let’s face it, education is a major export earner for us and that is an industry that will need support after a hard few years,” he said.​

Business NZ director of advocacy Catherine Beard​ said a delegation like this was not the time to break into new markets but to firm up existing relationships.

“A trip like this is geopolitical as well as for businesses, it is all about waving the flag at the senior level and allowing people to put a face to their business dealings after a long time,” Beard said.

The long-term outcomes delegates will be aiming for was to harness some of the “business magic” that could happen at face-to-face meetings, she said.

But most important on a high-profile trip such as this was the “political imperative to cut a ribbon”, so she expected to see businesses make announcement of new international deals during or following the trip.