Transport revolution touted: Electric seagliders to connect NZ cities by 2025

Seagliders are being developed by ex-Boeing engineers with funding from investors who include US billionaire Peter Thiel.

Kiwis may be able to travel direct between the centres of many New Zealand coastal cities on low-flying electric “seagliders” for less than the cost of a return taxi to the airport within a few years.

Seagliders are a name being given to a new form of passenger transport vehicle that might best be described a cross between a hydrofoil and a battery-powered seaplane.

They are being designed to carry up to 100 passengers at speeds of up to 540 kilometres-an-hour, flying just 10 metres above the sea to take advantage of a phenomenon known as “in ground effect” which reduces drag and increases their range.

Ocean Flyer, a business founded by former banker and Air Napier owner Shah Aslam and former New Zealand Air Force chief John Hamilton, has put down the best part of $1 million as an initial deposit on a $700m order for 25 seagliders being developed by United States start-up Regent.

The order is for 10 of a planned version designed to carry 100 passengers, and 15 smaller craft that will be designed to seat 12 passengers.

Ocean Flyer’s seagliders would be able to fly people between Wellington and Lyttelton in an hour for $60 a seat, or between Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour and Whangarei in 30 minutes for $30, Aslam forecast.

The first would be delivered in 2025 and Ocean Flyer should have the entire fleet of 25 operating by 2028, he said.

“We'll be able to take millions of passengers on an annual basis once we've got up and running. Ocean Flyer will service the majority of the coastal destinations in the country.”

supplied Seagliders (mocked up above) will float, and then rise on foils like a hydrofoil before reaching take-off velocity.

Regent was founded by a group of engineers who were mostly trained at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and many of whom previously worked for Boeing or Oracle Team USA.

Its investors include US billionaires Peter Thiel and Mark Cuban, and FitBit founder James Park.

Ocean Flyer is one of several companies around the world that have signed up to become foundation customers for Regent but the only one in the southern hemisphere.

Other businesses that have placed orders totalling $8b include British cross-Channel ferry operator Brittany Ferries, which hopes to use seagliders on a route between Portsmouth and Cherbourg, and US commuter airline Southern Airways Express.

Hamilton said that Regent had got as far as assembling a quarter-sized prototype of its 12-seater craft and expected to have full-sized prototype flying by the end of the year.

Aslam said Seagliders would be sustainable, fast and affordable but agreed many people might initially be sceptical that the new form of transport would really eventuate.

The opinions of any doubters would be useful, he said.

supplied Shah Aslam (left) and Air Napier operations manager and former air force chief and civil defence boss John Hamilton are joining a group of businesses around the world that aim to transform intercity travel.

“We are looking for them to play the devil's advocate because that gives us an opportunity to go back to Regent and say, ‘hey, have you thought of this, have you looked at this?’.

“But it is not pie in the sky for us. Aviation itself had gone in ‘waves’,” he said.

Hamilton, who is also a former director of the Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management and led the emergency response to the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, said the concept behind seagliders had been around for about 50 years.

It was used in the Soviet Union’s experimental ‘Caspian Sea Monster’ which also took off from the water and flew at a height of about five to 10 metres, although it was non-electric.

Fred Schaerli The Soviet Union’s Caspian Sea Monster was also what US start-up Regent terms a ‘seaglider’, designed to take advantage of the ‘in ground effect’ to reduce drag.

Flying in a seaglider would have an “element of excitement to it”, but the certification processes that Ocean Flyer and Regent would need to go through would ensure that “it's a safe operation”, Hamilton said.

Ocean Flyer had begun discussions with Maritime New Zealand which was likely to be the safety regulator for seagliders rather than the Civil Aviation Authority, he said.

Aslam said that in the “highly unlikely” situation that safeguards failed and a seaglider’s battery ran out mid-flight, it would glide down on its foils back into the water, allowing people to be rescued.

MetService chief executive Stephen Hunt said it was supplying Ocean Flyer with data on the sea and wind conditions of coastlines and harbours.

“When operational, MetService looks forward to providing Ocean Flyer with aviation and marine forecasts to support their operations,” he said.

Aslam said that over the past 18 months during the Covid pandemic, Air Napier had received emails almost on a weekly basis from businesses offering it spare conventional aircraft on a “pay later” basis.

But he said that while such offers were “tempting”, he decided to bring seagliders to New Zealand because climate change was becoming “a real threat day by day” and his own research suggested conventional electric planes were at least seven or eight years away.

Seagliders were ideally suited to New Zealand because about 70 per cent of people lived near the coast, he said.

Supplied Shah Aslam believes seagliders (mocked up above) could transport people between Wellington and Christchurch in an hour for as a little as $60 per person.

“We're not aiming to stop at 25. We're aiming to go further.

“The idea would be that at any time in New Zealand during the day, say from 6am to 10pm or 11pm, you should be able to jump on one of these in any of the coastal cities around the country and make your way around the country.”

Ocean Flyer had been in discussions with port authorities which had been very supportive, he said.

Lyttelton Port acting chief executive Kirstie Gardener said it was interested in Ocean Flyer’s “zero carbon, zero-emission” proposal but couldn’t comment on the likelihood of seagliders coming to the port given the proposal was very much in its infancy.

Aslam said that the financial risk of Regent failing to meet its delivery deadlines was shared with Ocean Flyer.

“We gave an initial deposit and then further deposits are payable as they hit certain milestones.”

Ocean Flyer would need additional capital to see the order through to completion as it did not have $700m in the bank, he confirmed.

“We have started discussions with investors in New Zealand and overseas. We are very confident that we should be able to reach our capital requirements.”