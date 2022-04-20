BNZ hit by second outage in four days

BNZ customers were unable to pay by credit card or make contactless payments for more than two hours on Tuesday after the bank was hit by a second outage in four days.

Outage reporting website Downdetector showed a spike in reports of problems the bank’s services just before 5:30pm, and BNZ notified customers of a “technical issue” via social media about 6:20pm.

“We're aware that customers are currently unable to transact using BNZ credit cards, or make purchases using payWave.

“Online banking balances and transactions are also not currently showing for credit cards,” it said.

“We're working hard and fast to fix the problem and will let you know as soon as it's resolved. We apologise sincerely for any inconvenience caused by this technical issue.”

Nate McKinnon/RNZ BNZ customers were unable to pay by credit card or make contactless payments due to a “techinical issue” on Tuesday night.

An update at 7:41pm said the issue had been resolved, and the situation was being monitored.

The outage comes after BNZ bank customers were unable to use internet and mobile banking on Saturday.

The bank notified customers on its website that it was investigating the issue at 10:19am, and confirmed the incident had been resolved at 3:21pm.

The outage attracted 1800 comments on the company’s Facebook page with customers reporting having had their cards declined when trying to buy fuel, groceries and other goods, disrupting their Easter weekend.

On Monday, BNZ said technical issues over the weekend meant some card transactions from Saturday were appearing multiple times in online banking for some customers.

“If this affects you, your available balance may be impacted.”

ANZ customers were also affected by an outage on Tuesday, with problems first reported about 10am.

A spokesperson said some customers were unable to access its goMoney app and internet banking but did not answer questions about the cause of the issue or whether customers’ payments may be affected.

The bank’s Facebook page had received nearly 300 comments about the outage by 12pm.