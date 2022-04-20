Postal recycling scheme to turn soft plastics into fence posts

Couriers will collect soft plastics for recycling into fence posts during a trial by NZ Post.

The mail carrier has teamed up with The Packaging Forum and Future Post to offer New Zealanders a courier pick-up of their discarded soft plastics.

During the trial, consumers could buy and fill a special pre-paid courier bag with soft plastics, including bread bags, courier bags, bubble wrap and dry pet food bags.

A courier could then be booked for pick-up as normal.

The plastic would be sent to Waiuku business Future Post to be made into fence posts.

“Supporting this project and making it easier for Kiwis to recycle their soft plastics aligns perfectly with NZ Post's own sustainable packaging goals,” NZ Post group sustainability manager Dawn Baggaley​ said.

Future Post managing director and farmer Jerome Wenzlick​ said the process of turning soft plastics into fence posts was like cooking.

“There’s definitely a bit of a recipe to it, and we did a lot of homework to make sure we got the recipe right," he said.

Machinery designed and made in New Zealand is used to turn the soft plastic packaging into small chips, which are then put through an extruder and moulded into fence posts.

About 1500 bags went into each standard fence post and the Future Post factory could make about 800 posts a day.

The $7 pre-paid bags would be available from selected NZ Post, New World, The Warehouse and Warehouse Stationery stores from April 22.

While the courier bags were also made from plastic, a lot of thought had gone into minimising their environmental impact, NZ Post said.

Supplied About 1500 bags go into each standard fence post made by Future Post.

Each bag was made from 80% recycled plastic and could hold up to three weeks’ worth of soft plastic waste from the average household.

Emissions from their collection would also be offset, making it carbon-neutral.

The courier collection will expand on the Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme, a voluntary product stewardship scheme operated by The Packaging Forum.

Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme manager, Lyn Mayes​, said the partnership opened the scheme to communities without access to a soft plastic recycling bin, and those who were unable to drop heir soft plastics.

The Warehouse Group chief sustainability officer, David Benattar​, said the service was a step towards giving all New Zealanders access to convenient recycling solutions.

“We’re focussed on making it as easy as possible for our customers to recycle. Through this new initiative, anyone can pick up a pre-paid courier bag, take them back home or to the office and fill with their soft plastics and NZ Post will do the rest,” Benattar said.

Mike Sammons​, head of sustainability at New World operator Foodstuffs New Zealand, said the pilot was another way the business was looking to encourage customers to reduce their packaging waste.

“We want to do all we can to help our customers reduce their packaging waste and providing this recycling service to our customers based in more remote locations and our online shoppers is another important piece of the jigsaw,” he said.