Auckland company recycling 2000 tonnes of e-waste a year with new $3.4m machine

Auckland-based Computer Recycling says its new $3.4 million system will enable it to process 2000 tonnes of computers, LCD TVs and mobiles a year.

This almost doubles the amount of e-waste the company can process.

Managing director Patrick Moynahan​ said the new Blubox shredding machine and MSS Optical Sorter started to address a serious shortcoming in Kiwis’ recycling efforts, and allowed the company to carve out a larger part of an industry he estimated to be worth $100m a year.

Moynahan​ said lack of regulation made it hard to get up-to-date data on e-waste disposal, but the Government estimated the average Kiwi produced 20kg of e-waste every year – one of the highest per capita on the planet.

READ MORE:

* Recycling unwanted electronics now cheaper in Horowhenua

* Kiwi innovation uses microbes to extract precious metals from e-waste

* Dead animals, swords, prosthetic limbs among weird things Aucklanders try to recycle



RICKY WILSON/Stuff Patrick Moynahan, managing director at Computer Recycling, with the company’s two new machines.

A 2018 Massey University study estimated 98,000 tonnes of e-waste was generated in the country annually.

“Estimates suggest that a mere 2% of it is currently recycled,” Moynahan said.

This was below the global figure, where 12.5% of generated e-waste is recycled each year.

The Blubox was designed to recycle smaller electronics, including TVs, laptops, mobile phones, modems, keyboards, hard drives, and fluorescent and LED lighting.

The company’s Blubox is one of eight on the planet, Moynahan said, and the company was able to purchase it with the help of $1.5m Ministry for the Environment grant through Te Pūtea Whakamauru Para - Waste Minimisation Fund, to advance Aotearoa’s recycling capability with new technology.

The recycling process began with e-waste gathered by Computer Recycling being taken back to the company’s site in Penrose. From there, the waste was sorted, graded, and split into two categories: reuse or recycling.

“Items that may have a second life are cleared of data, refurbished, and retailed through our retail outlet ,” Moynahan​ said.

For items that entered the recycle stream, it started with shredding, after which an optical sorting system captured images of the material.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The shredded remains of LCD TV screens cascade over the machine’s conveyor belt.

The images are processed to determine if the material should be accepted or rejected, and once separated, it is ready for export to partners in South Korea and Belgium, where materials are turned back into their raw state for sale.

E-waste contains a large variety of materials, including plastics and trace precious metals such as gold and silver.

The machine also has a built-in aspiration system to absorb mercury, treat the exhaust air, and turn the contaminated waste into high-value graded outputs.

“We operate under the Basel Convention, which is a treaty established to limit the amount of hazardous waste moving between countries, and it ensures that e-waste exported from New Zealand is processed responsibly,” Moynahan said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The company’s new Blubox machine cost $3.4 million.

He said the machinery came from Europe in several components.

Because borders were shut when it was delivered, Kiwi technicians worked with counterparts in Europe via augmented reality tech to get the machinery up and running.

The company had a facility full of e-waste ready to feed the machine for months, and then Moynahan said it was now down to Kiwis getting their old tech to the factory.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Computer Recycling’s warehouse is stacked high with e-waste ready for recycling.

Minister for the Environment David Parker officially turned the machinery on during a ceremony on Thursday afternoon.

“The Blubox machine is a step forward for New Zealand in its transition towards a circular economy,” Parker said.

“We estimate our e-waste recycling rate at less than 2%. This is well behind other countries, and we need to catch up with those showing the way.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Computer Recycling recovers equipment that can be refurbished, while the rest is recycled.

How to recycle your e-waste

Computer Recycling has three drop-off points in the North Island: one at its processing facility in Auckland and two at Global Metal Solutions sites Hamilton and New Plymouth.

The company also runs an e-waste mail-back service where Kiwis can order a box to their home, fill it, and mail it back with a return label included in the box.

“We have also partnered with Envirowaste which see e-waste drop-off locations at Envirowaste sites in Tauranga, Cambridge, Hamilton, and Auckland,” Moynahan said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The sorted shredded remains of these LCD screens will be shipped abroad for reuse as raw materials.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for Kiwis and businesses to dispose of their e-waste responsibly.”

Currently, customers have to pay to have their electronics recycled by Computer Recycling.

“While we would love for e-waste recycling to be free for all Kiwis, we are required to share a fraction of the recycling cost with our customers, much like when waste is taken to landfill or other recycling plants,” Moynahan said.

“It’s our intention to ensure e-waste recycling is made easy and accessible for our domestic and business customers, and we are always mindful of any charges that need to be passed on to consumers.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Patrick Moynahan places a used TV screen into the Blubox machine.

“E-waste does not break down easily, nor does it biodegrade,” Moynahan said.

“Electronics contain many different components, materials, and metals, some of which are very toxic to humans and the environment when broken down or damaged.”

E-waste that ended up staying intact in landfills had the potential to leach toxins into soil and waterways, Moynahan said.