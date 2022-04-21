How the price of 10 everyday things has changed

Everyday items are becoming increasingly expensive as annual inflation hits a three-decade high.

The consumers price index, a measure of inflation, jumped to 6.9% in the year to March, the biggest increase in more than 30 years.

While the increase was not as steep as some economists feared, New Zealanders are feeling the financial sting.

Here’s how prices for 10 everyday goods and services have changed since 2019:

Hairdressing

According to Stats NZ, the average price of a women’s shampoo, cut and blow wave has risen from $70.68 to $78.39 over the last three years, an increase of 11%.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The cost of maintaining a hairstyle has increased by about $46 a year. (File photo)

Assuming regular salon visits spaced two months apart, the cost of maintaining a ‘do has increased by about $46 a year.

Petrol

Putting 10 litres of 91 octane in the car cost $20.12 in early in 2019. Fuelling up by the same amount now costs $26.68.

Premium (95 octane) petrol jumped from $21.65 for 10L to $28.58 over the same period.

Alcohol

Prices for adult beverages are on the rise across the board. Picking up a dozen beers from the supermarket would have set you back $20.83 in 2019 but now costs $21.74.

The cost of a 400ml glass bought at a bar has increased from $6.63 to $7.27, while a three-litre cask of wine was $24.54 and now costs $27.22.

Pet food

Feeding our furry friends is also getting more expensive. The cost of canned food, assuming you can find it, has climbed from $2.93 per 700g to $3.48.

Cigarettes

Stats NZ data shows the average price of a pack of 25 cigarettes has increased from $37.48 in 2019 to $44.66. Which leads us nicely to...

Doctor’s visit

Should you want to kick the habit, a visit to the GP to discuss your options will cost about $3 more today than in 2019.

A consultation for an adult without a community services card cost an average of $41.61 three years ago but now costs $44.59.

Carpet

Who wouldn’t love wool carpet? Soft, cosy and renewable. Unfortunately, there’s less to love about the cost of carpeting your house in New Zealand's finest.

A heavy duty, cut pile wool carpet was $198.48 per broadloom metre (the width of the roll) in 2019, but now costs an average of $210.21.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff With the average price of a pack of 25 cigarettes rising from $37.48 to $44.66, kicking the habit is good for the wallet, as well as the lungs. (File photo)

Dry cleaning

Looking after a wool suit is 13.7% more expensive than in 2019, with the price of dry cleaning a men’s two-piece up from $31.24 to $35.51.

Moving away from the Stats NZ data, price comparison site PriceSpy also provides some valuable insights into price trends for specific items.

Footwear

According to PriceSpy, the cost Converse’s classic canvas Chuck Taylor sneakers has ballooned from $48 a pair in 2019 to more than three times that at $163.

Nike Tanjun women’s trainers have experienced a similar price hike, up from $69 to $163.

Reuters Setting up for lockdown lattes at home is getting more expensive.

Espresso machine

Three years ago it was possible to buy an entry level machine for around $200 but the outlay for lockdown lattes is now significantly more expensive.

For example, Sunbeam's Mini Barista was priced at $235 in covid-free 2019. The same machine will set you back at least $279 today.

At the other end of the espresso scale, Breville’s The Barista Express Touch was $1259 in April 2019 and now costs $140 more at $1399.

Sources: Stats NZ and PriceSpy