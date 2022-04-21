Inflation jumps to 31 year-high of 6.9%

Inflation is still on the rise, new figures confirm.

Annual inflation has blown out to a 31-year high of 6.9 percent.

The figure, which measures the annual increase in prices of commonly bought goods and services during the three months to the end of March, is a solid jump from the 5.9 percent annual rate measured in the December quarter.

However, the rise in inflation is not as high as some economists feared.

Capital Economics economist Ben Udy said the increase was “broadly in line with the Reserve Bank’s expectations” and believed it reduced the likelihood the central bank would only raise the official cash rate by 0.25 percent to 1.75 percent next month.

The Reserve Bank had forecast in February that inflation would come in at 6.6 percent.

But economists had been warning in more recent forecasts that they expected the rate to top 7 percent as the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine on commodity prices, including petrol, began to bite.

Concerns over rising inflation expectations prompted the Reserve Bank to raise the official cash rate to 1.5 per cent last week.

But governor Adrian Orr warned on Tuesday that the central bank would need help bringing down inflation, suggesting “more targeted, effective fiscal policies” would assist.

IMF Adrian Orr tells the IMF the Reserve Bank will need help fighting inflation.

Stats NZ said the biggest contributor to inflation had been the increased cost of rents, new houses and housing utilities.

The inflation figures do not measure changes in the price of existing homes.

The price of new homes, excluding land they are built on, rose 18 percent over the year.

Stats NZ prices manager Aaron Beck noted builders had been experiencing many supply-chain issues, higher labour costs, and that demand for new housing had also increased.

Higher prices for petrol and second-hand cars also boosted inflation.

The price of petrol ballooned by 32 percent over the year and was the biggest driver of inflation in the March quarter, Stats NZ said.

Energy Minister Megan Woods said ahead of the release of the inflation numbers that the Government was monitoring the fuel-price situation and indicated it could consider extending fuel tax breaks that were implemented in March and April.

Stats NZ said the prices of goods and services whose prices are essentially determined by international markets – so-called ‘tradable’ items which include commodities such as petrol – rose 8.5 percent over the year.

The rise in prices of non-tradable items, which economists usually assume can be better influenced by the Reserve Bank through monetary policies averaged 6 percent.