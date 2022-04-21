French family decide to sell café and return home after dealings with Immigration NZ

A French family told they had been granted residency after a long-running battle with Immigration New Zealand have had enough after being asked for more information.

They have sold their business and are leaving the country.

Julien Debord, his wife Sophie and their two young children arrived in late 2018 to buy and run a Napier café under an Entrepreneur Work Visa.

In March the family was told by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) that they wouldn’t get visas because their business, Cafe Tennyson, hadn’t met revenue and staff targets set before the pandemic.

In late 2020 Julien applied for Entrepreneur Resident Visas for the family. He spent nearly 18 months providing information, accounts and forms to satisfy numerous requests from Immigration New Zealand. These included a supportive letter from Napier MP Stuart Nash, who proffered his “strong support” for the family and business.

READ MORE:

* French family fighting to stay in New Zealand granted residency

* Thousands throw support behind French family fighting to stay in the country

* French family running popular Napier cafe told they won't get visa



After the family’s plight went public, and was the subject of much local support, including a petition to parliament signed by more than 7308 people, INZ had a change of mind.

On April 8 Julien was informed by INZ that he would be granted an Entrepreneur Resident Visa.

General manager border and visa operations Nicola Hogg said the decision was made after Julien provided evidence he was running a successful hospitality business.

“The Immigration Act allows delegated senior immigration officials to apply discretion in certain cases. In this case, the senior official considered all the information available, and the decision was made to grant residence,” Hogg said.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff Café Tennyson + Bistro has remained open through Covid while others nearby have closed. (File photo)

Celebrations ensued.

But then, a few days later, the family received an email from an INZ official telling them they need to supply chest X-rays of the two children and copies of all of their passports and Sophie’s birth certificate, which Julien says he has supplied many times in the past.

These were necessary for the children and Sophie to gain residency.

The X-rays, medical certificates and blood tests could not be done before the end of next month due to the availability of doctors. It would likely be months before a decision on their residency was made.

Faced with that, the family have decided instead to give up.

SUPPLIED Green MP Dr. Elizabeth Kerekere, Napier resident Kathryn McGarvey, and Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise with the petition started by McGarvey in support of the Debord family, who run the Tennyson café in Napier. (File photo)

“As this process is one more time endless, Sophie and I have decided to give up our residency application, to sell the business and to move back to France. It is a hard decision, but we have been struggling way too much with the Immigration. I believe that we have been treated unfairly, and we consider this last email as harassment,” Julien said.

He said he and Sophie had been in touch with potential buyers of the café since early March in case Julien’s visa had been declined.

They made the decision last week to accept an offer.

“This may seem strange to some people, but honestly if you had been through what we have with Immigration, you might understand. It has been impossible. Incredibly frustrating. I really don’t think they wanted us to be New Zealanders,” Julien said.

Sarah Clifford, INZ’s acting general manager border and visa operations, said they had not received the passports or X-ray from the Debords.

“We have requested the family’s passports to be scanned and an outstanding X-ray be provided so we can issue their residence visa, which all visa applicants are asked to supply to finalise the process.”

She disagreed the family had been treated unfairly. “Though sorry he feels that way, we believe we have done everything we can to facilitate his residence in New Zealand under the Entrepreneur Residence Visa.”

The new owners take over early next month and the family is leaving the country at the end of next month.