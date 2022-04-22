Here's how to find the best deals as prices rise

As the old saying goes, knowledge is power. But as prices for just about everything continue to climb, knowledge can also be money in the bank.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett​, New Zealand country manager for comparison site PriceSpy, said prices across many consumer goods categories had increased significantly over the last few years.

Several factors were at play, including the ongoing effects of Covid-19, disruptions to supply chains, increasing shipping costs, the Ukrainian conflict, increased demand and inflation rates at a 30-year-high.

“Now more than ever, we encourage shoppers to buy carefully and carry out important price research first,” Matinvesi-Bassett said.

So how do you make sure you’re getting the best deal?

Artem Beliaikin/Unsplash Say ‘bye-bye’ to impulse buys and ‘hello’ to doing your homework before hitting the shops.

Let your fingers do the walking

If you’re after a particular item, check retailers’ websites to see which store has the best price.

If you won’t be going to a physical store to collect your purchase, don’t forget to factor shipping costs into your calculations as these can and do vary widely.

Check the price history and don't fall for fake ‘sales’

Some stores have a sneaky habit of raising prices before a promotional period only to drop them and pitch the lower prices as a “special” when the sale kicks off.

Sites like PriceSpy and PriceMe let you see how often prices are raised and lowered so if you see an item “on sale” you can work out if it really is a good deal.

Google for discounts

While you’re online, a simple search for “(retailer’s name) AND discount” will often unearth a code you can use at the online checkout.

Discounts of up to 30% aren't uncommon, and some codes can be used for repeat purchases.

(Try searching “bendon AND discount” if you don't believe me and your top drawer could use a refresh.)

SUPPLIED PriceSpy New Zealand country manager Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett says it’s more important than ever to research prices and buy carefully. (File photo)

Stay connected while you shop

Taking your phone allows you to make an on-the-spot price comparison before you make a purchase.

It’s easy to shop around online and shops will often match a competitor's lower price if you’re able to present proof.

Check your phone and utility plans

While we’re on the subject of phones, if you haven’t looked at your plan for a while, check in with your provider to see if you could be getting a better.

The same applies to power and broadband, both of which are competitive markets – just the suggestion you’re thinking about switching could be enough to wring a better deal out of your provider.

If not, making the switch someone else often results in an account credit and a cheaper rate.

The Consumer NZ-run Powerswitch site is a great place to start. Last year the watchdog reported power costs were a big worry for one in three New Zealanders and 17 per cent reported having trouble paying their power bills.

But a five-minute visit to the Powerswitch site could save the average household $388 a year, it said.