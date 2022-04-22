An investor into a Southland meatworks must pay former shareholders additional consideration for shares acquired prior to a takeover offer.

In March, Southern Lamb Investments Limited (Southern Lamb) made an offer to acquire all shares in Blue Sky Meats Limited (Blue Sky) at $3 per share.

Southern Lamb is owned by interests associated with Andrew Lowe and Invercargill business leader Scott O’Donnell.

Prior to the offer being made, Lowe acquired 28,312 shares in Blue Sky in three transactions on the USX market.

At the time of the acquisitions, interests associated with Lowe controlled about 18% of the voting rights in Blue Sky and interests associated with O’Donnell controlled approximately 17% of the voting rights in Blue Sky, an aggregate of approximately 35%.

READ MORE:

* Blue Sky Meats investor to pay former shareholders

* Largest shareholder in Blue Sky Meats intends not to accept takeover offer

* Takeover offer for Southland meat works likely to strengthen company, expert says



Accordingly, if Lowe was associated with O’Donnell’s interests at the time of the acquisitions, it may not have been in compliance with the Takeovers Code.

The Takeovers Panel, an independent Crown entity established under the Takeovers Act 1993, work to strengthen investor confidence in New Zealand’s capital markets by enforcing the code.

The code ensures that all shareholders have a fair opportunity to participate in control change transactions (such as takeovers, mergers, acquisitions and allotments) in code companies.

The Panel and Lowe have agreed to settle the matter in lieu of formal enforcement proceedings.

Lowe has agreed undertaken to pay the difference between the price paid for the 28,312 shares he acquired prior to the offer and the $3 offer price.

That included $3,062 to the person from whom he acquired the First Tranche Shares; $15,777.30 to the person from whom he acquired the Second Tranche Shares; and $28,050 to the person from whom he acquired the Third Tranche Shares.

Subject to Lowe complying with these undertakings and no additional facts coming to the Panel’s attention, the Panel has agreed to take no further action in relation to this matter.

A report released by independent advisors earlier this month found Blue Sky Meats’ adjusted net tangible asset value is about $36.3m, or $3.15 per share.

Southern Lamb official takeover offer had a minimum acceptance condition whereby it must receive acceptances that would result in it holding more than 50 per cent of the voting securities in Blue Sky Meats.

That condition was satisfied on March 30, 2022, and the offer was declared unconditional.

Southern Lamb has received acceptances for 50.35 per cent of the shares (as at March 30).

The offer closes on May 6