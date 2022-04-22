China's lockdown restrictions again hit lobster industry hard

Fishermen haul up cray pots to be exported to China. [File photo].

New Zealand's live rock lobster export industry is again being hit hard with income drying up for fishermen.

The challenges have come on the back of China’s “zero-Covid” strategy.

New Zealand lobster is a sought-after dish in China, with China the largest market for New Zealand's live lobster export industry.

As was the case at the start of the pandemic just over two years ago, demand for New Zealand lobster has been halted given different lockdown restrictions in place in China.

Riverton Fishing Co-op marketing manager James Harvey said April and May had traditionally been its “king months” for exports.

It coincided with various celebrations in China, but with people locked down in China the demand had again slowed.

“Most of the fishermen rely on this time of the year,” Harvey said.

“Effectively they’ve got no income [at the moment]. Also, the crew on the boats only get paid when they catch the fish so that’s the key thing there.”

Harvey said the constantly changing situation in China proved challenging.

“If a buyer contacts me today and says, ‘we want stock’. By the time we get the fisherman organised to get out there to catch it, to then get it to the factory, and then get to Christchurch to get it exported, you are talking four-five days.

“There might be the demand when you are talking to them, but by the time you organise landings, and they are in the tanks, there might not be the demand.”

Added to that was the risk of actually getting the live lobsters through customs in time, given the staffing situation in China, Harvey said.

“Trying to clear live seafood through China we need it cleared within hours but if there isn’t the staff they’ll decide not to clear it.”

“There might be demand in China somewhere, but it’s just too risky from a flights point of view.”

CRA8 Rock Lobster Industry Association chief executive Malcolm Lawson said now was the time of the year when traditionally there was most demand and prices were at their highest.

There are nine rock lobster quota management areas – the southern area is labelled CRA8.

It covers South Westland, Fiordland, Stewart Island and around to the Catlins.

Lawson said the limited demand comes soon after the April 1 increase in commercial rock lobster quota for the southern area.

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries David Parker said it increased the limit by 59.3 tonnes or 5% which reflected the healthy state of the fisheries.

Harvey said he would continue to keep a close eye on the China situation with the hope demand will soon increase.

“I’m watching every day from when the window will open because I’m optimistic China will potentially look at it and go, ‘well, we’ll just have to continue with life’. That’s what I’m hoping.”

Although Harvey said the easing of lockdowns in China might not necessarily result in a spike in people dining out and in turn increased demand.

“Talking to the Chinese buyers over there the Chinese public are scared about getting it.”