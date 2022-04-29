New Zealand marketer of the year: Powerful story building in Southland

2021 NZ Marketer of the Year Shane Evans is returning home to Southland to take up a role with the SBS Bank.

New Zealand’s marketer of the year is putting himself out there to help sell his hometown of Southland to the rest of the country.

Shane Evans is returning to Invercargill to live and believes the country doesn't truly understand the level of change happening in Southland or just what the province has to offer.

He’d love to play some sort of role in helping change that.

Part of the reason for his return, after 20-plus years living in Dunedin, Melbourne, London, and Auckland, was because of the change happening in his home province.

Evans felt Southland had some key selling points for fellow New Zealanders or potential future migrants.

He pointed to the multi-million dollar city block development, oat milk factory, Langlands Hotel, data centre, as examples of significant change.

“That city centre rebuild is an amazing opportunity to sell that to the nation, and get people excited about travelling down there.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Workers carry out streetscape work on Friday on Esk St with Invercargill’s multi-million dollar city block development in the background.

Although probably Southland’s key selling point was the easy access to some of the best parts of New Zealand, Evans said.

“I don’t think that’s well understood. I think people see Queenstown as being that, but Southland as a region has so much to offer, both within the region but also the easy access to the likes of Fiordland and Central Otago. [Invercargill] could be seen as a more cost-effective way to access those markets.”

Evans has left his job in Auckland as ASB's chief marketing officer to join the SBS Bank's executive team. He will start on May 9.

He previously worked for the Bank of Scotland and British multinational insurance company Aviva, amongst other organisations.

During his 11 years at ASB, Evans oversaw various marketing campaigns. Included was the current “Ben and Amy” ASB television adverts.

In 2020 ASB attracted attention when it handed over its Eden Park naming rights to a Kaikoura fish and chip business for an All Blacks-Australia test match.

In 2021 he was named the New Zealand marketer of the year for his work at ASB.

He would be keen to use his “brand-story-telling” experience to help Southland tell its own story when returns home, if that was what the community wanted, he said.

“I think it's a really great opportunity to come down and get involved and see how I can be part of it.”

Robyn Edie The Langlands Hotel on the corner of Dee St and Don St in Invercargill which the Invercargill Licensing Trust is building.

Evans viewed the SBS Bank as one of the region’s key community assets given it was community and member-owned, and was a large employer.

Through the role of chief customer officer he wants to help the SBS Bank remain a community asset in what he said was a changing banking sector, given there were a lot of new entrants coming into the market.

Evans led ASB’s digital transformation, and it will be now a key task for him at the SBS Bank.

“With [chief executive] Mark McLean at the helm they’ve got quite an ambitious plan on how they want to grow over time, which includes what digital transformation that could take place.”

His wife Angela and three children, Wesley, Scarlett, and Ella, will make the move to Invercargill from Auckland in July.

“The family is really excited about it. All of our holidays have been spent either down in Southland or up in Central Otago. So the ability to actually base ourselves from there is part of the reason, and just being closer to family,” he said.

“Also I would love for my children to have the same experience as I had growing up [in Southland], which was awesome.”