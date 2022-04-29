NZ Post warns of delivery delays after electric buggies pulled from service

NZ Post is temporarily removing its electric mail buggies from service after an issue was found with some of the vehicles.

The postal carrier says the precautionary measure could cause delivery of some mail to be delayed in parts of the country.

”These delays will only impact items delivered by posties through our Paxster fleet – not courier items or rural delivery,” chief operating officer Brendon Main​ said.

The electric Paxsters (mail buggies) were removed from service on Friday after a fleet audit identified a maintenance issue with some.

The buggies would be checked individually and would be returned to service as checks and any necessary repairs were completed.

Buggies not found to have any issues would be back on the road in the coming days, Main said.

In the meantime, posties would use bicycles, e-bikes or walk where possible, but there would be some delays.

“It’s too soon to tell yet exactly how long delays could be, but at this stage we are estimating initial delays of about one to three days,” Main said.

“We will continue to update customers via nzpost.co.nz should the situation change.”