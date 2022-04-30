Rocket Lab reschedules attempt to catch falling rocket with helicopter to Monday

Rocket Lab has been practicing its catches by dropping dummy rockets from one helicopter and snagging them with another.

Rocket Lab may have something a bit different in store for armchair launch enthusiasts who are no longer awed by watching the company pop rockets into space.

The New Zealand-founded firm, which is now headquartered in the United States, plans to use a helicopter to attempt to catch one of its Electron rocket boosters as it parachutes back towards the Pacific Ocean after its next launch.

On Friday, the company had been planning to conduct the launch on Saturday morning, but it has pushed that back to between 10:35am and 12:40pm on Monday to take advantage of expected better weather.

The webcast of the launch and, hopefully, the recovery attempt will be streamed on Rocket Lab’s YouTube channel, which will also be shown on Stuff.

Supplied A successful catch could help Rocket Lab launch more frequently, at a lower cost than if it had to build all of each rocket from scratch.

But Rocket Lab warned it expected some video loss during the capture attempt due to the remote location, so that part of the livestream could be very limited.

READ MORE:

* Rocket Lab checks suggest it may be able to re-use parts of recovered Electron

* Rocket Lab releases footage of it snagging a dummy rocket at 5000ft

* Rocket Lab to capture Electron rockets before they hit sea and reuse them



Rocket Lab has been waiting for very good weather to maximise its chances of a successful catch for what will be its 25th commercial mission from its base on the Māhia Peninsular near Gisborne.

Rocket Lab has given viewers a good idea of what to expect if the capture attempt goes well, having first practised for it in 2020 by dropping a dummy rocket from one helicopter and snagging it with another.

The company has previously retrieved the spent first stages of its Electron rockets from the sea and succeeded in re-using some parts on other missions.

But it hopes that if it can snag them before they hit sea, they will be in better condition and it will be able to reuse more components.

Its Electron rocket will attempt to put 34 small satellites into orbit for a variety customers, which would hike the total number of satellites it has launched to 146.

Next month Rocket Lab will attempt to put a satellite the size of a microwave oven into orbit around the Moon for Nasa, to help pave the way for future lunar missions.

But most ambitiously, it is planning the first private interplanetary space mission in 2023, to Venus in a long shot search for signs of life.

Rocket Lab shares have been caught up in the general downdraught affecting technology stocks in the United States and closed at US$7.38 on Saturday morning, NZ time, valuing the company at US$3.5b (NZ$5.4b).

That is down from their August listing price of US$10 and their year-high of US$21.34.