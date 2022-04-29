Sharemarket gains after tech rally on Wall Street

The sharemarket gained after a rally on Wall Street led by technology companies like Facebook parent Meta whose results beat expectations.

Asian markets were higher on Friday, including New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index which edged up 0.1%, or 8.341 points, to 11,884.30.

That followed gains on major stock indexes on Wall Street on Thursday, as technology companies clawed back some of the ground they had lost recently. The S&P 500 rose 2.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq picked up 3.1%.

“The US market was strong overnight,” said Greg Main, a director at Jarden. “That set the tone.”

READ MORE:

* NZX inches up 0.3%, Hallenstein Glasson shares slip 3% after profit decline

* S&P/NZX50 Index jumps 1.2 per cent, world markets rally

* Ryman shares slip back below $10, S&P/NZX50 Index slides into the red



Big Tech and communications companies have been behind much of the recent volatile trading on Wall Street as their pricey stock values have more weight.

Apple rose 4.5% in regular trading. It rose another 2.3% in after-hours trading after reporting stronger-than-expected results and increasing its dividend and stock repurchase programme.

AP Asian markets followed Wall Street higher, although the gains were tempered by weakness in after-hours trading in the US which weighed on Nasdaq futures.

Chipmaker Qualcomm jumped 9.7% after easily beating Wall Street's profit estimates. Meta surged 17.6%, the biggest gain among S&P 500 stocks, after it beat Wall Street's first-quarter profit forecasts and reported an encouraging increase in daily users.

Still, Main noted that reports from Amazon, Intel and Apple weighed on after-hours trading in the US and tempered gains in Asia, with Nasdaq futures trading weaker.

The US is about halfway through its corporate reporting season.

Local tech stock Pushpay jumped 5.6% to $1.32 amid takeover speculation after the digital payment service for churches said on Tuesday that it had received unsolicited approaches from third parties looking to acquire the company.

Fishing company Sanford rose 1.1% to $4.53 after announcing it had sold two of its crayfish quota to Fiordland Lobster Company for $49.3 million, and was considering the sale of a third.

“Our lobster quota did not provide the best return on investment and the value realised from this quota sale will be reinvested in the business,” said Sanford chief executive Peter Reidie.

The money would be reinvested in growing the company’s salmon and mussel businesses and sustainable investment in wildcatch operations, he said.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gained 1.2% to $21.50, returning it to its position as the most valuable New Zealand company on the index, with a market capitalisation of $12.4 billion.

Shares in the healthcare company have lost 34 per cent of their value this year as investors anticipate demand for its breathing aids will slow as the pandemic wanes.

Main said investors may be seeing value in the company’s shares at the lower price. They may also be betting it will benefit from US dollar strength as most of its sales revenue is generated in the currency.

The New Zealand dollar has fallen to about US65c from close to US70c last month on expectations for US interest rate hikes.

The Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund slid 3.7% to $2.85, taking its decline this week to 10%.

Main said investors were concerned about the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns in China on demand in that country, which is Fonterra’s biggest market.

In its Global Dairy Update published on Friday, Fonterra noted Chinese imports of dairy products declined sharply in March, down 29% compared with record import volumes in March last year.

Fonterra attributed the Chinese market weakness to Covid related port congestion and supply chain delays.

Main said investors were looking ahead to the US Federal Reserve meeting next week, and the expectation for tighter monetary policy was overhanging markets.

“We are seeing a bit of volatility so it will be interesting to see just what comes out of the Fed comments next week,” he said. “The markets may just trade sideways ahead of the Fed.”

- With AP