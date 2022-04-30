US shares fall heavily, down more than 10% over the month

United States share markets tumbled overnight on Friday, with the S&P500 index of top stocks falling 3.6% to close out the month of April down 10.2%.

New Zealand investors can expect to see the losses reflected in lower KiwiSaver balances and further share-price declines on the NZX and the Australian ASX on Monday.

The S&P500 index is now down just over 1% on a year ago, despite having been 16% higher around the turn of the year.

In real terms, taking into account US inflation, share prices are almost 10% lower than where they stood this time last year.

The biggest contributor to the latest share price fall was a 14% drop in the value of Amazon shares, as investors responded to an unexpected US$3.8 billion (NZ$5.9b) quarterly loss that it posted shortly after the closing bell on Thursday, US time.

Concerns over rising interest rates and the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine have driven investment markets lower over the month.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson sat down with Stuff to talk inflation, the budget and why Labour is sticking to its guns on long-term spending.

On Friday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis unexpectedly reported that the US economy had shrunk 1.4% in the March quarter.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index closed down 4.2% overnight.

That put it down 14.6% over the month and down 11.7% over the year, or almost 20% lower than a year ago in real terms.

Investment losses extend to the bond market and to bank savings as inflation continues to far outpace interest rates on deposits.

ANZ warned on Friday that was contributing to a slump in consumer confidence, forecasting tough times ahead for retailers.