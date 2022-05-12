Handyman accused of ripping off clients, using pictures of other tradies' work

Choosing a builder can be daunting, but there are steps you can take to make the right choice for your job.

A West Auckland handyman has allegedly left at least five homeowners out of pocket to the tune of thousands of dollars and used photographs of other tradies’ work to drum up business.

A number of homeowners claim they were ripped off by Keith George of KG Property Maintenance, who also goes by Keith Elliott.

pexels.com A number of Aucklanders have claimed a handyman in Auckland took their money and left.

One business owner claims the handyman used photographs from one of his landscaping jobs and passed it off as his own work. George denies the allegations.

Vincent Chand and his wife Leila, both 68-year-olds from Glen Eden, said they found George on Builderscrack, a website used to find trusted builders and contacted him to do repairs to their garage.

“He did the work and I paid him as he went, everything was fine and I recommended him to my son as well.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Vincent Chand from Glen Eden was allegedly ripped off by a handyman in April.

“Then, I had a chemical wash done to my house which peeled off some paint and I got in touch with him to see if he could repaint the front of our house.”

Chand said George told him he needed $350 up front to buy paint, but as soon as that money was handed over he kept postponing the job.

“I thought he was an honest guy after he did the garage, but he took off and also left my son’s job half finished and $2000 out of pocket.

“He never came back or answered calls and texts. I ended up posting on Facebook about it to warn others and lots of people contacted me saying he’d done it to them too in the last couple of years.”

Chand said he knew $350 may not seem like much to some people, but it was a week’s worth of pension and he wanted it back.

Chand’s son Mario Vincent said he hired George to do some landscaping work on his new home in Glendowie.

“He came by and seemed to be working, but kept asking for more money, I trusted he needed it for materials.”

Vincent ended up paying George around $4700, but when the work began to slow down and George disappeared, he estimated only $2000 worth of work had been done.

“He stopped showing up and wouldn’t get back to me, eventually he told me he’d been sick and would be there soon.

“I realised I was being screwed over and kept trying to contact him, eventually he got back to me from a new number and said he’d taken time off because he was being harassed. He said he’d come back, but I haven’t heard from him since.”

Vincent said he was “disappointed” the situation happened as he’d been ripped off once before in the past and was upset someone he put his trust in had done it again.

“I wanted to get the external work to our home done so my son, who is a toddler, can play outside safely. I want to take more action, but don’t know what to do.”

Lee Burrell, managing director of Garden Visions NZ, said in 2020, he found out George had used photographs of his work and claimed they were his own.

“I was contacted by one of my now clients, about doing some landscaping work and she told me about how she’d been scammed out of $3000 by this guy.

“I sent her photos of my past work and she showed me they were the same photos Keith had sent her.”

Supplied Photographs on Burrell's Garden Visions business page were allegedly used by George as examples of his work.

The client, who asked to remain anonymous, said she hired Burrell to complete landscaping work at her home and when Burrell showed her his prior work, she realised it was the same as photographs sent to her on messenger from George.

She said she showed the images to Burrell, who confirmed they were images he had taken and posted on his business page months prior.

Burrell said he was “pissed off” to hear George had been claiming Burrell’s hard work was his own and his client was in the process of taking George to the Disputes Tribunal.

When asked about the claims made by past clients, George said “none of it” was true and there were “two sides to every story”.

“It’s completely wrong and they’ve twisted the story. I’ve had people messaging me, sending death threats and calling me in the middle of the night.

“I’m living life from my bed now because this has all made me mentally sick and depressed.”

George said he had “never” used anyone else’s images and didn’t know who Burrell was.

“I’m positive I haven’t done anything like that,” he said, “that was 2020, it’s 2022. I’ve never heard of Lee and I don’t recall sending those photos, a family friend was using my business page.”

In regard to Chand’s claims, George said the $350 was for water blasting the driveway and he didn’t owe him money.

Of the $2000 Vincent claimed he was owed, George said the money was part of progress payments and he had done 80% of the work.

“I can’t pay it back because I used it to buy materials, I stopped responding because they posted about me on Facebook and I was getting harassed and had to delete everything.

“I did overbook myself and I regret it. I’m in a hole I’m trying to get out of.”

Stuff has spoken with two other people who claimed they had lost money to George. Both filed reports with police but were told it was a civil matter and one is currently pursuing him in small claims court. They claimed George took $3000 and $5500 from them.