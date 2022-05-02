Here is what it will take to fix NZ's infrastructure problems

Tolls could be a way to keep roads clearer for the people who must drive, the commission says.

New Zealand would have to spend twice as much as it currently does on infrastructure for the next 30 years to build its way out of the current challenges, a new report says.

Waihanga/New Zealand Infrastructure Commission has released its first strategy document, which explains the problems ahead for the country’s infrastructure.

It said electricity generation capacity would need to increase by about 170% if the country was to meet its net carbon zero goals. It will cost about $90 billion to fix water networks. For every $40 spent on new infrastructure, the country had to spend $60 on renewals.

About $5b of local government infrastructure is vulnerable to rising sea levels. The average Auckland commuter spends five days in traffic a year. Another 115,000 new homes are needed to fix the housing crisis and the population is expected to hit 6.2 million by 2025.

The strategy noted there was a 75% chance of an Alpine Fault earthquake by 2070.

But at the same time construction costs are rising 60% faster than prices elsewhere and there is an expected to be a shortfall of 118,500 construction workers in 2024. By 2050, a quarter of the population will be aged over 65.

“More of the same simply won’t cut it. The strategy shows we will have to be smarter about how we plan, deliver and pay for our infrastructure. This includes changing the way we pay so we can better manage demand and use of networks. We also need a consenting system that actively prioritises meeting our net-zero carbon goals and housing New Zealanders. Much of our existing resource management system is not enabling of our national objectives,” Te Waihanga chief executive Ross Copland said.

The strategy recommended five strategic objectives. It said there should be rapid development of clean energy, reducing the carbon emissions from infrastructure. “We can grow our low-emissions energy generation beyond what we need to meet our climate change commitments, creating economic export opportunities and high-paying jobs.”

Towns and regions should be supported to grow through better physical and digital connectivity as well as freight and supply chains. Cities should respond to population growth, unaffordable housing and traffic congestion through better long-term planning, pricing and good public transport. There should be more development through minimum levels of upzoning and mixed-use zoning.

STUFF Housing Minister Megan Woods has announced funding of $1.4 billion for infrastructure projects in Auckland.

Charges and road tolling for the busiest roads at peak times would free them up, it said, and create quicker trips for people who had to drive, such as couriers, tradespeople and freight carriers.

Resilience to shocks should be strengthened with a co-ordinated and planned approach to risks, based on good quality information, the commission said.

The country should move to a circular economy with a national direction for waste, managing pressure on landfills and waste-recovery infrastructure and developing a framework for the operation of waste-to-energy infrastructure. It should be made easier for people to install things for their homes such as rainwater collection or the facilities to flush toilets with grey water.

Businesses in infrastructure industries needed more certainty to invest in skills and training.

“The New Zealand of 2050 will be a very different place to live from the New Zealand of today. Within the next three decades our cities could be home to 1.7 million new people, roughly the size of another Auckland. Our regions will face considerable change too, with some parts of New Zealand growing, while others will need to adjust to declining populations. No matter where we live, technology will continue to bring us closer together, altering our expectations of how we connect to each other and the way we work,” Copland said.

The report said New Zealand’s commitment to being a net-zero emissions economy by 2050 would require a major energy transition and levels of investment in infrastructure not seen since the 1970s.

“Our aspirations for healthy and readily available drinking water and clean waterways requires adequate investment in wastewater treatment plants and other infrastructure. Investment in recycling and resource recovery infrastructure can enable a shift to a society where waste is reduced or not even produced at all. Our growing cities can also be good for our environment. Bigger, denser cities where people live in smaller homes mean less electricity for heating, shorter car trips and more use of public transport, emitting less carbon into the atmosphere.”

The report said the country currently spent about 5.5% of GDP on new infrastructure.

“If we were simply to keep doing what we’ve always done and try to build our way out of current and future infrastructure challenges, we would need to spend almost double what we’re spending now. Responding to the challenges doesn’t always mean building something new. Building infrastructure will still be an important part of the solution, but we also need to get better use out of our existing ,infrastructure. When we do build something new, there are changes we can make to get more value from what we spend. We must make better decisions about the projects we select and streamline delivery so that infrastructure is built more quickly and productively.”

Infrastructure Minister Grant Robertson said it was an invaluable piece of work.

“As a country, over decades we have simply not invested enough, not planned far enough ahead or with sufficient coordination or efficiency to meet our infrastructure needs. This has helped fuel the housing crisis, made it difficult to reduce emissions and significantly impacted our productivity and overall wellbeing.

“There is an urgency to addressing our current infrastructure deficits while also meeting future needs caused by population growth and climate change.”

He said the Government was preparing a response to the strategy which would set out the steps to turn it into action.

Stuart Crosby, president of LGNZ, the representative body for councils, said the strategy document was an important step.

“Reliable infrastructure is the backbone to creating healthy, thriving communities and a resilient local economy,” he said.

“Infrastructure such as roads, water pipes and buildings have a long lifespan but until now we haven’t taken a strategic approach to how we plan for develop, fund and maintain infrastructure.

“For too long, we have been in ‘fix-it’ mode, rather than getting ahead of the challenges that our cities, towns and provinces face.”

But he said there was a limited focus on social infrastructure such as libraries, community hubs and green spaces.

“With so many changes coming up, there’s a greater need for certainty around the infrastructure that promotes connections. “

Recommendations

Strengthen partnerships with Māori across the infrastructure system of Aotearoa New Zealand.

Develop capabilities and capacity across the infrastructure system for effective partnerships with Māori.

Strengthen the Māori infrastructure evidence base.

Minimise lock-in of future emissions

Achieve net-zero carbon emissions at minimum cost.

Speed the build of low-emissions energy infrastructure to leverage our abundant resources.

Ensure a fair, inclusive and equitable transition to a low-emissions economy

Improve efficiency and security of freight and the national supply chain.

Reduce barriers to and costs of providing infrastructure services.

Reduce population uncertainties for infrastructure demand, planning and delivery.

Prepare for zero-emissions commercial electric flights and unmanned aircraft.

Improve water infrastructure pricing and provision in cities.

Reduce pressure on water infrastructure through better water management and conservation.

Realign local government boundaries,. where appropriate, to improve co-ordination of infrastructure and planning outcomes.

Increase the supply and use of low-emissions transport modes.

Reduce costs by optimising infrastructure corridors

Optimise the use of urban land,

Improve the efficiency and consistency of urban planning by strandardising planning rulebooks.

Improve the delivery of transit-oriented development.

Improve the efficiency and outcomes of infrastructure through spatial planning.

Reduce congestion and improve urban mobility,

Target transport investment to areas of highest need using signals from congestion pricing.

Increase housing development opportunities in areas with good access to infrastructure.

Improve spatial planning through better information on infrastructure capacity and costs to service growth.

Increase the resilience of critical infrastructure,

Improve infrastructure risk management by making better information available.

Prepare infrastructure for the impacts of climate change.

Support the security and supply of essential materials, goods and services to build, operate and maintain infrastructure,

Establish a clear national direction for circularity in waste management,

Prioritise options that minimise waste entering the market to avoid unnecessary infrastructure costs.

Improve recycling infrastructure for priority materials.

Use behavioural interventions to address barriers to recycling, reduce waste and avoid contamination.

Reduce landfill emissions resulting from organic waste.

Develop uses for recycled materials in infrastructure.

Clarify the strategy role of waste-to-energy.

Improve waste sector data and insight.

Encourage public infrastructure waste minimisation and designing for deconstruction.

Strengthen government as a sophisticated client of infrastructure.

Increase the clarity of long-term investment intentions for public infrastructure agencies.

Strengthen independent advice for infrastructure prioritisation.

Improve infrastructure performance reporting and insight.

Optimise infrastructure investment by considering non-built solutions first.

Strengthen project evaluation through cost-benefit analysis.

Ensure an appropriate consideration of future generations in project evaluation.

Improve the infrastructure project knowledge base.

Improve infrastructure cost analysis.

Improve equitable funding local infrastructure.

Reform the transport funding system.

Improve and streamline the application of development contributions.

Consolidate existing separate infrastructure capital funds.

Improve the ability to debt-fund infrastructure.

Improve funding of infrastructure services through targeted funding tools.

Encourage the use of value capture tools to fund infrastructure for growth.

Increase infrastructure funding to meet our infrastructure challenges and boost productivity.

Ensure that infrastructure charges keep pace with inflation.

Improve public understanding of how infrastructure is funded.

Strengthen the government’s mandate to deliver infrastructure.

Improve the evidence base for environmental consent applications.

Deliver reasonable environmental limits and targets in the Natural and Built Environments legislation.

Develop greater certainty for providers in the Natural and Built Environments legislation.

Increase the diffusion of existing technologies to increase productivity in the infrastructure sector.

Accelerate the adoption of open data and common standards for the infrastructure sector.

Accelerate the digitalisation of iinfrastructure.

(More to come)