The $1.67 billion 'prize' Nelson-Tasman is missing out on

The Nelson-Tasman region is 24% less productive than the New Zealand average – and it’s costing the region $1.67 billion a year.

But, at current growth rates, it would take the region 145 years to catch up, an economic report warns.

The Understanding Productivity in Nelson-Tasman report was produced by independent economist Benje Patterson for the Nelson Regional Development Agency.

It found that the region generated $95,100 of gross domestic product per job in 2020 – well below the national average of $124,988.

Tim O'Connell/Stuff Productivity in Nelson-Tasman is 24% below the national average.

The gap cost the region $1.67 billion a year, which was “the size of the prize for improving productivity”.

But, it warned that at the current rate of growth it would take 145 years for the gap to close, and that would have to increase to twice the national rate to close the gap within 30 years.

Nelson Regional Development Agency chief executive Fiona Wilson said the region was second only to Gisborne when it came to productivity.

Nelson Regional Development Agency chief executive Fiona Wilson says helping businesses to innovate and find new technologies would help drive productivity.

“You’d describe it as a lagging region.”

Patterson said productivity measured how effectively businesses could transform resources into “some kind of result” – such as revenue.

Some of the gap was down to the dominant industries in the region, such as tourism and horticulture, which were traditionally more labour intensive and less productive, she said.

But, the research showed that 18 out of 19 industries in Nelson-Tasman were below the national average.

Nelson-Tasman Regional Skills Leadership Group co-chairperson Ali Boswijk said the report’s findings were “startling”.

“I was shocked that we were so much further behind than the national average.”

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Nelson-Tasman Regional Skills Leadership Group co-chairperson Ali Boswijk said the productivity findings were “startling”.

There was a lot of national information about productivity, but this was the first time the regional picture had been clearly presented, she said.

“It’s a substantial amount of revenue that this region is, I guess, missing out on.”

The revelation the region was less productive than the national average was something “we really need to consider”, she said.

Patterson’s report recommended identifying “frontier firms” in the region – businesses that were performing at a high level – and looking at what lessons could be passed on to other businesses.

Wilson said those findings would help identify strategies for improving productivity, while also giving evidence to support business cases for government investment in the region.

Helping businesses to innovate and find new technologies to help increase productivity would be key to helping close the gap.

The ocean sector and forestry were industries where innovation and technology could make a big difference to productivity, she said,

Any changes would take time, and it was important to consider what productivity meant to Nelson-Tasman, as that could be different to other regions.

Ocean and forestry industries are areas where technology and innovation could lift productivity.

The role of productivity in the economy went hand-in-hand with house prices and wages.

“It’s just understanding that mix.”

Boswijk said the legacy of sunshine wages – where people were paid less for the benefit of living here – was one area that businesses were changing, which was important for recruitment and retention of good people.

Now the “harsh” reality was known, it was an opportunity to look at how existing businesses could adapt to become more productive, but also to support emerging industries, she said.

Helping businesses prosper would help increase wages and quality of life for those living here.

“People have to be in a position to be more financially successful in order to pay people more.”

Supplied Nelson-Tasman Regional Skills Leadership Group co-chairperson Justin Carter said the region was reliant on transient labour.

Nelson-Tasman Regional Skills Leadership Group co-chairperson Justin Carter said the report highlighted a “massive kaupapa” for Nelson-Tasman.

The group was working on a “first cut” of its workforce development plan, which would start to “rationalise thinking about what needs to be done”.

The region was historically reliant on transient labour, which was something businesses were now having to address after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other challenges included the fact about 90% of the region’s businesses had fewer than 10 employees, and the shift towards flexible people, with more people living here but working remotely.

Those challenges would mean a drive towards innovation through technology, he said,

“The pain that’s being felt will probably drive automation faster than it would have otherwise.”