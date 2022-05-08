​Mother says time with her baby will be cut short because monthly home repayments are set to jump $800 a month

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Auckland mum Trish Heard​​ hoped to take a year off to spend time with her 7-week-old daughter Stella​​, but with the family’s home loan repayments set to jump $800 a month from July, she says she has to return to work sooner.

The family are also limited in their ability to shop around for a competitive rate, with their mortgage adviser telling them because she is self-employed and will be on maternity leave when renewal time arrives, only their existing bank will look at their application.

“The fact they (the banks) wouldn’t even consider us as a family, with our income and credit rating, it kind of floored me a little,” she says.

Heard is now planning to return to work part-time within seven months, and to go full-time within a year. She is disappointed she won’t be able to spend time with Stella and 3-year-old daughter Harriet​.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Trish Heard had planned to take a year off and hoped to become a full-time mum, but now plans to return to work in about seven months.

READ MORE:

* How much harder is it to buy a house in 2022 than in 2002?

* 2022: A buyer's market? Only if you're on the ladder

* House price drop may test home loans with 5 per cent deposit



"It was important to me to have that time to bond with Stella, and to find my feet with two children,” Heard says.

"And to give myself the rest time to ease back into working life, and not to rush that precious time. And it is precious in the first couple of years."

The Heards are part of a growing cohort of recent buyers facing rising interest rates and higher cost of living, and whose life decisions are likely to become dictated by their mortgages.

The family can lock in a new home loan rate 60 days before their current one-year fixed term expires, and intend to do so as soon as possible, but they still expect a jump from 2.25% to about 5.5%.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Valocity head of valuations James Wilson provides his assessment of the housing market.

“We have calculated the interest per year, and our interest is jumping from $21,000 to $31,000,” Heard says.

Heard says even when she returns to work, she expects the family to be making interest-only repayments for at least a year.

Heard produced and directs for television, and says in the 14 years she has been freelancing she has never been out of work. But says the banks still see her as high risk.

The Heard family are in a better position than many recent first home buyers.

They bought their first home, a three-bedroom in Te Atatū South, in mid-2019 for $705,000, a price Heard says seemed steep at the time, but a bargain by today’s standards.

Back then, the family were on a fixed two-year home loan rate of 4.35%, which Heard says has prepared them well for the current environment.

The family had been paying more than their monthly requirements while rates were low, which Heard says will offer a buffer when their repayments change.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Trish Heard with her seven-week-old daughter Stella.

Recent first home buyers facing double-hit

First home buyers who bought more recently than the Heards are facing a double-hit of having bought at the top of the market, and while interest rates were at historic lows.

CoreLogic data shows house prices rose 11% in 2020, and 28% in 2021, which equates to a 41% increase over the two years. So far this year, prices are estimated to have fallen about 4%.

About 60% of home loans will need to be refinanced in the next year, CoreLogic says.

The property data firm’s chief property economist, Kelvin Davidson, says for many borrowers, their interest rates will double when they came to renew.

The Reserve Bank’s latest financial stability report suggests recent borrowers are the most exposed to rising interest rates and declining house prices, and a larger correction in the property market remains a possibility.

Supplied CoreLogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson does not expect a surge of forced house sales.

“Newer borrowers will generally be more vulnerable than earlier borrowers, as they have repaid less principal, experienced smaller equity gains, and in recent years will have had their serviceability assessed at lower interest rates,” the report reads.

A recent Reserve Bank analysis found if mortgage rates rose to 5%, nearly 20% of recent first-home buyers would face serviceability stress.

At 6%, this would rise to nearly 50%, and investors and some existing owner-occupiers would also be under pressure.

16,000 recent buyers likely to feel mortgage stress

CoreLogic keeps track of how many people fall into the mortgage stress category.

Working off the Reserve Bank’s findings, Davidson says if interest rates hit 6%, between 10,000 and 11,500 first home buyers who bought in 2021 will face stress.

Davidson expects only about a quarter of first home buyers who bought in 2020 to be in the same boat, because they bought while prices were lower and interest rates higher. However, this still added another estimated 6000 distressed buyers if interest rates hit 6%.

“It’s also important to highlight that they wouldn’t all default, as they’d change their spending to service the mortgage,” Davidson says.

“And even if it got to a mortgagee sale risk, I think recent history shows the banks would try to work with them first before forcing a sale anyway.”

ANZ economists also recently forecast servicing a mortgage will get tougher for most households this year, but it is highly indebted recent first-home buyers who will feel the pinch the most.

“I’m not trying to downplay the risks here at all. I totally agree that there are vulnerabilities, for example, bigger mortgages, higher interest rates and so on,” Davidson says.

“But for as long as unemployment can stay low, I just feel that major problems aren’t quite yet on the horizon.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Trish Heard has to return to work because of the increased cost of mortgage repayments with rising interest rates.

Locking-in for security

Heard says the family will be fixing half their mortgage at a one-year rate and half at three-year, to add some security at a time when interest rates are expected to climb higher.

The family are not alone in this decision. ASB recently reported concerns over interest rate hikes had fuelled a surge in home loan borrowers opting for longer-term fixed rates, with a fifth of customers now having at least part of their mortgage at three- to five-year rates – twice the rate of the year before.

Heard says she wants the Government to do more to help those who may be facing mortgage stress.

“I don’t know what the solution is,” she says. “Maybe they need to be bolder in future with their policies about who can invest and buy here.”

Supplied Financial adviser Glen McLeod says interest rates could go higher still, so anyone able to re-fix should do so sooner rather than later.

Advice for homeowners

Financial adviser at Edge Mortgages, Glen McLeod, says he has been advising clients for months to re-fix rates sooner rather than later if their fixed term expired soon.

“Because if you don’t, you’re going to end up with higher rates, and that’s what’s happened,” he said.

“Now my concern is, will we see another jump? There’s a potential for it because the Reserve Bank has to get on top of this headline inflation rate – they have to.”

He says borrowers should seek professional advice, because locking in a lower interest rate on a shorter fixed term may not serve them well in the long run.

That is because rate increases over the short term are likely to be high, and when they renewed next time, they may hit the peak of the market and be stuck with a higher rate still.

He says each client had to be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, with the duration of their low-interest term compared to where interest rates are likely to sit by the time they come to renew.

The possibility of rate increases were signalled on Monday by ASB and ANZ increasing the interest rate they stress test applicants at from 6.85% to 7.35% and 6.7% to 7.15% respectively.

McLeod says most lenders allowed borrowers to lock in new fixed term rates up to 60 days before their current rate expires.

Many borrowers do not realise if they want to break from their current lower rate to re-fix at a higher rate, there are unlikely to be any break fees from the bank.