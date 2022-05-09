Current low unemployment may not avert house price falls, economists warn

Senior equity analyst Michael Kenealy on whether New Zealand's housing market is the canary in the coalmine for international investors.

Low unemployment now may not save us from house price falls, economists warn, with rising interest rates and a slowing economy likely to mean more Kiwis end up out of work.

The current low unemployment rate is often referenced as providing something of a safety net for house prices, because prices crashes are usually the result of forced sales, and as long as homeowners are employed, they keep paying their mortgages.

But economists warn employment is a lagging indicator of economic activity, and the Reserve Bank’s hiking of interest rates to bring the highest inflation in 30 years under control is likely to result in the economy slowing, people spending less, and ultimately job losses.

Auckland University economist Ryan Greenaway-McGrevy says the Reserve Bank has demonstrated recently that it is serious about fighting inflation, even at the expense of economic growth, with repeated increases to the official cash rate.

Continuing down this path has consequences: “It discouraged spending, it encourages saving, and so that pulling back on households on consumption has broader macroeconomic considerations,” he says.

Greenaway-McGrevy says homeowners on fixed-rate home loans provide an example of this in action. Many had taken out or renewed their terms while rates were at historical lows. Whey they come to renew, they face interest rates that have doubled, which meant more money going to the bank, and less to spend.

How unemployment might rise, and how it will affect house prices, isn’t clear-cut.

Greenaway-McGrevy says job losses are most likely among lower-paid roles and unskilled positions. These people are less likely to own a home because they have been excluded from the market due to high prices.

But they do pay rent, and if they cannot afford market rents (which are currently increasing sharply) this will have a knock-on effect on whether investors can afford to hold on to properties, either because renters cannot afford the asking prices, or they lay empty.

“That could be a channel that we need to be concerned with,” he says.

There are already early signs of a rent price boom occurring.

The national median weekly rent jumped 7% year-on-year to reach $575 in March, Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index shows.

On the increase, Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd says the rental market has seen a number of big changes recently, particularly around how much mortgage interest landlords can deduct from rental earnings for tax purposes, and this has effects on rents as they try to recoup costs.

“Rental prices tend to be linked to incomes. In regions with a low average wage, rents are much lower than they would be in a region with higher wages. This means there is typically a ceiling that is determined by what renters can afford,” Lloyd says.

Cameron Bagrie is the managing director of Bagrie Economics and a former chief economist at ANZ bank.

He says rising interest rates could have an impact on the construction sector, which he describes as a three-speed sector that can be in fifth gear, neutral, or reverse.

Recently, it has been in fifth gear, but as interest rates rise, the economic incentive to build diminishes.

“If interest rates start to influence the construction cycle – and it has historically – then you are going to see building consents tail-off and eventually that is going to hit employment.”

“The asset price cycle and house prices have definitely turned, if we see the construction cycle turn and unemployment starts to creep in, that could add another layer of weakness to the housing market.”

He says the bottom line is curbing inflation by raising interest rates is not friendly to economic growth or asset prices in general.

Unemployment predicted to rise to 4.5%

Bagrie’s models predict unemployment will rise to 4.5% in two years, which he says is not "an overly bad economic story".

However, Bagrie says New Zealand is entering a phase where businesses are going to be forced to cut costs as their profit margins shrink.

Employers did not want to cut staff because they had probably struggled to find them in a tight labour market, but as pressure grows, there may be losses.

“I guess the million-dollar question here is: can the Reserve Bank engineer what is called the fabled soft landing?”

With each day that passes, Bagrie says there is increasing risk of a hard landing, primarily because price inflation has proven to be more stubborn and persistent than expected.

He says the Government could be taking some steps to reduce the need for the Reserve Bank to use the “sledgehammer” of official cash rate increases, including cutting back on spending, and getting more people into the labour market to help business.

Country ‘needs steady, prolonged price falls’

Greenaway-McGrevy disagrees with the idea the country needs to be saved from house price falls, but says a sharp correction would not be good either.

“Currently house price levels are too high, and seeing a gradual reduction would be best for the economy and for our financial resilience,” he says.

“And not a stabilisation – house prices have to come down.”

“It’s also best from an angle of intergenerational equity – it’s now incredibly difficult for young New Zealanders to live here. We give them all these incentives to build their lives overseas, and they do.”

In fact, 20% of Kiwis currently live and work overseas, compared to 2% of Australians, Greenaway-McGrevy says, and a big reason is the exclusionary housing market.

Downturn may be exacerbated by loss of the wealth effect

Falling house prices are likely to counter what is known as the wealth effect – that is, homeowners feel richer when their house price rises, and are therefore more likely to spend on a new car or dinners out.

When they see their property price fall, it is likely they will forego such spending, which has a knock-on affect to those businesses.

Greenaway-McGrevy says the wealth effect is only a short-term boon, and says the rising house prices mean more young Kiwis are highly indebted for longer.

“I’m sceptical of the argument that wealth effect drives economic growth in the long-run.

“In the long-run economic growth is about productivity, and doing more with less.”

He says history shows high employment doesn’t necessarily guarantee house price stability, anyway.

Unemployment in the United States was running at about 4% when the Global Financial Crisis began in 2008, and house prices subsequently fell by a third, according to property data firm CoreLogic.