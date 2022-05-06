New brewery among employers creating 278 new jobs on the West Coast

From roaring waterfalls to stunning coastal walks, Brook Sabin and Radha Engling discover a West Coast that's a step back into a Jurassic New Zealand (video published April 2018).

A brewer returning to his home town is among a raft of employers creating new jobs on the West Coast.

Over the past year, 278 new jobs have been filled on the West Coast. Job numbers jumped from 14,559 in March 2021 to 14,837 in March 2022, according to Stats NZ​.

Luke Robertson said four people had been employed for his new brewery in Westport since December – two full-time staff and two part-timers, including himself.

Robertson grew up in Westport, but moved to Melbourne in 2005 and had worked in the beer industry for a decade. When the opportunity came to take over the old West Coast Brewery, he jumped at the chance.

“I ... didn’t want to see this business lost to the Coast. There has been a brewery here for 30 years.”

West Coast Brewery closed more than two years ago. It made headlines in November when 7000 litres of beer were tipped down the drain after the company went into receivership.

Robertson bought the brewery’s equipment and lease to create Shortjaw Brewing, which opened to the public as a taproom in March. Shortjaw is a type of whitebait.

Robertson had worked for the Independent Brewers Association in Australia and was a freelance beer writer with one book, Keg Bottle Can - Best Beer for Every Occasion, to his credit.

Supplied Luke Robertson and Emma Bemrose, co-founders of Shortjaw Brewing in Westport.

He said he and his partner loved living on the Coast, where house prices were a lot lower than in Melbourne, and they were enjoying the change in lifestyle from city to small-town living.

His partner had kept her Australian job and was working remotely from Westport, he said.

While he did sell his new beer online, the focus was to supply Coasters with a good brew.

“It’s going OK. Our tap brew is ticking over nicely, and we are working on getting our beer into pubs and restaurants on the Coast. We are a local beer first.”

Supplied Shortjaw Brewing in Westport has taken over the lease and equipment from West Coast Brewery.

He planned to hire a part-time sales representative who would eventually work full-time.

According to Stats NZ, the unemployment rate for the Tasman/Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast region was 3.2% – the same as the national rate.

Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne said while the unemployment rate for the West Coast specifically would be higher than this, “the region has been experiencing strong employment growth”.

There had been a drop in Jobseeker recipients – from 1536 in March 2021 to 1455 in March 2022.

Supplied Development West Coast chief executive Heath Milne says the region has seen strong employment growth.

A recent report from Trade Me showed job listings on the West Coast rose 29% in the first three months of this year – the second highest growth rate in the country behind Northland.

Nationally, there was a record 81,984 vacancies listed on the site in the first quarter of this year.

“The jump in job listings on Trade Me, and fall in job applications, is in line with what we are seeing and hearing from local businesses. Many are struggling to fill both skilled and unskilled positions,” Milne said.

“At a time when the region is experiencing a rise in demand for workers, we are facing labour shortages.”