DGL boss issues written apology to staff over 'disparaging remarks' about Nadia Lim

The photo of Nadia Lim in My Food Bag's prospectus which Simon Henry made comments about.

A chemical company boss who made misogynistic and racist comments about celebrity chef Nadia Lim has sent an apology email to staff.

Yet Lim herself is yet to receive an apology after DGL chief executive Simon Henry sparked outrage over comments he made in an interview with NBR criticising Lim's appearance in My Food Bag’s prospectus.

Henry said in Friday’s email sent to staff by the office manager on behalf of Henry, he had been “heavily criticised” in the media about some “disparaging remarks” he made about Lim.

“The language I used to describe her is unacceptable,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Five reasons My Food Bag shares are in the doldrums and how they might recover

* KiwiSaver funds blacklist DGL over CEO's 'derogatory' Nadia Lim comments

* Company CEO criticised over 'misogynistic' comments about Nadia Lim



It was the first time he had commented on the remarks, since the interview where he ridiculed her clothing and cleavage.

“I can tell you, and you can quote me, when you’ve got Nadia Lim, when you’ve got a little bit of Eurasian fluff in the middle of your prospectus with a blouse unbuttoned showing some cleavage, and that’s what it takes to sell your script, then you know you’re in trouble,” Henry said.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says comments about Nadia Lim would have been insulting to all women.

“Go back to that prospectus and find that photo. You know you’re in trouble. I mean, you know, when you got a TV celebrity showing off her sensuality to hock script, then you know you’re in trouble.”

Henry said he had tried to contact Lim, which Lim denied, and had instead sent her a formal written apology.

“I have learnt a lot from these events of the past few days, and I am fully committed to ensure it doesn’t happen again,” he said in the email.

“I am happy for you to share this information and message with any other customers or suppliers if they may ask.”

David Alexander/Stuff Simon Henry has apologised to staff following comments he made about Nadia Lim. He is pictured here in 2000.

On Saturday morning Lim said she had not personally heard from Henry, but had been forwarded a screenshot of the staff email.

Lim said she “wasn’t seeking” an apology from Henry.

A DGL board spokesperson said Henry had called Lim’s mobile on Friday to apologise, but after he was unable to get through, he couriered a written apology to Lim.

The board had “conveyed its deep disappointment” to Henry following the remarks.

“The board considers the comments made to be completely inappropriate, unacceptable and offensive.”

Since Henry’s comments about Lim were published DGL's share price has tanked, going from $4.15 a share on Wednesday to close for the week at $3.85 on the NZX, representing an $84m reduction in the company’s market capitalisation.

The comments had prompted fund managers Simplicity and Kiwi Wealth and Devon to blacklist DGL.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also weighed in on the comments calling them “insulting to all women”.

Former prime minister Helen Clark weighed in on Twitter, saying: “Simon Henry’s comment was both racist and sexist - there is no place for that in our society. We NZers must embrace & celebrate our diversity & make this a safe place for all.”