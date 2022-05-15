What do you want to see in the Budget this year?

Grant Robertson told a business breakfast he would not be taking his foot off the gas to ignore long-term challenges.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will reveal this year’s Budget on Thursday.

Some say the time is right for some change, as the country navigates a high rate of inflation, reopening borders and a pressured labour market.

We asked: What do you hope to see this year?

Kirk Hope, chief executive, Business NZ:

The key issue for businesses remains skill shortages. The Government can address that issue by having well-established clear policy on immigration that enables businesses to attract people to NZ. This issue is bigger than a single year or even multi-year Budget because it is impacting not only the private sector but also the Government itself as it deploys expenditure in critical areas such as infrastructure development, and this issue is also spilling over into the provision of essential public services such as health.

Greg Harford, chief executive, Retail NZ

I'd love to see the Government let people keep more of their own money and help with the cost of living crisis, by reducing GST or other taxes.

Supplied Greg Harford wants to see a reduction in GST.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster, Infometrics

The one thing I’d most like to see is not a single policy initiative, but rather a change of tone or approach from the government from the relatively free and easy spending approach of the last two years. The justification for the massive support for the economy over the last two years was clear in terms of the expected effects of the pandemic, as well as the real effects of lockdowns and other restrictions on specific sectors within the economy. Those justifications are no longer there, and although fiscal policy is scaling back, the presence of a $6b new spending allowance seems large in the context of fiscal outcomes and the increases in government debt over the last two years.

The strength of government demand and growth in the public sector workforce is exacerbating very strong demand pressures in the economy, and the government needs to be aware that it can’t keep adding to demand pressures without negative implications around its ability to deliver on its planned or promised spending. Infrastructure is an obvious area, where costs are rising rapidly, there is a shortage of skills and labour, and yet there are major plans for increased spending to meet higher demand and upgrading or replacing networks and assets that are not really fit for purpose. The risk is that if the government does not take a more measured and intelligent approach to what can and can’t be achieved given the current stresses the economy is under, only the first projects off the mark will get done, with delays and cost increases undermining the funding available for later projects. The risk is that more important but complicated projects don’t end up going ahead because easier projects get underway first and the government acts like its resources are unlimited , rather than an intelligent approach around prioritisation and planning of workloads and funding.

SARAH ROBSON/RNZ Child Poverty Action Group spokesperson Susan St John says Working for Families needs to do better for the lowest-income children.

Susan St John, Child Poverty Action Group

We would like immediate action on Working for Families. Children can’t wait any longer for the long promised review. Too many have been left behind for too long

The in-work tax credit should be increased for inflation to $82 per week and added to the first child family tax credit. That way the worst-off families on benefits get a significant boost of over $4000 per annum and a major discrimination against the poorest children is removed.

The full Working for Families should be annually indexed to wages just as NZ Super is for the old and core benefits for adults.

The draconian abatement for low-income families reliant on paid work should be reduced from 27% to 20% and the threshold of family income from which it applies raised to a more realistic $50,000.

Sharon Cullwick, executive officer, NZ Property Investors Federation:

Some relief for private rental home providers so they can help the 25,000 people out of emergency accommodation and into a house. Examples of this include changing the bright-line test back to two years and allowing private property providers to again claim interest as a mortgage tax deductible expense.

SUPPLIED Sharon Cullwick wants relief for private property investors.

Alan McDonald, head of advocacy and strategy, EMA

It may seem a slightly odd place to start on a wish list for business, but we’d really like to see a shift in the education sector to place more emphasis on outcomes not outputs, especially– by targeting expenditure to increase literacy and numeracy, including digital.

Our members tell us too many of our young, and sometimes not so young, people are turning up to their first jobs and they are not work ready. Lack of basic literacy skills is a contributor to quite high drop-out rates in some apprenticeship supports schemes and lack of basic literacy and numeracy is a hand brake on productivity.

Soft skills around communication and interaction with other workers and supervisors are also lacking.

So we’d also like to see Incentives for businesses for in-work training, treating the investment in people the same as other investment in the business through other incentive schemes.

And while we’re talking education investment in a new central city school in Auckland would help change the demographics of the inner-city population making it more attractive for families and helping to revitalise the city centre following the emptying out over Covid.

We also need to prioritise tertiary sector investment to address ongoing shortages in specific sectors such as engineering, digital, health sciences. The immigration reset is targeting some of those sectors but to meet long-term needs we still need to train up more of our own people.

We also really need to rapidly advance key infrastructure projects especially in the upper North Island to improve interconnectivity across the key manufacturing, and productive sectors in the region. A number of critical transport projects have been scaled back or delayed and building a fourth main rail link out of Auckland would actually make a genuine express service between Auckland and Hamilton more feasible.

If we are to meet 2050 Zero Carbon goals, investment into alternative energy sources, including EV infrastructure and hydrogen, becomes critical and we need a clear plan to electrify both or private and freight vehicle fleets.

Wasteful spending on infrastructure also needs to be curbed. More money was spent on investigating the failed cycling bridge across the Waitemata Harbour than the cost of the original $38 million project.

Put the much-needed dry dock into Whangarei and shift the NZ Defence Force to Northland as a major regional development opportunity for the region. And let’s put the expansion of the rural broadband network into overdrive.

Finally as many businesses begin the tough job of recovery from Covid we’d like to see genuine incentives to invest in productivity gains. A good start would be incentives to automate and mechanise, such as a higher depreciation threshold over a shorter period on new equipment/machinery.

Investment in new machinery, automation, technology and software enables enhanced productivity and helps overcome skills and people shortages. Link that to incentives to upskill and retrain our people and we get a more productive, more skilled workforce earning higher wages and salaries.