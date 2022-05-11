Allbirds shares slump 19% after posting bigger loss, cutting outlook

Allbirds, the pioneering woollen shoe company co-founded by Kiwi Tim Brown, reported a bigger loss in its first quarter and downgraded its outlook as its international business faced headwinds. The shares slumped.

The San Francisco-based company reported a net loss of US$21.9 million (NZ$34.1m) in the three months to March 31, compared with a US$13.5m loss in the same period last year. Revenue rose 26% to US$62.8m.

“Tumult around the world since our last earnings report, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s Covid-19 restrictions, impacted the performance of our international business in Q1 and is expected to persist for the remainder of 2022,” said Allbirds co-founder and co-chief executive Joey Zwillinger.

Revenue from the company’s international business edged up 3% to US$13.8m, lagging behind United States revenue growth of 35% to US$48.9m as the US benefited from strong consumer demand, new product launches and refreshes, and improved pricing, the company said.

Allbirds lowered its guidance for the full year, and is now expecting annual revenue of between US$335m to US$345m, down from its earlier estimate of US$355m to US$365m. It posted annual revenue of US$277m last year.

Supplied Allbirds founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger took their company public on the Nasdaq market last year, selling shares for US$15 each – they are now worth US$3.64.

“While we are adopting a more conservative near-term outlook in light of the transitory external headwinds affecting our international business, we expect to deliver strong full-year revenue growth of 21% to 24% in 2022,” Zwillinger said.

The company expects to post an annual operating loss of between US$21m to US$25m, including about US$8m of public company costs after listing on the Nasdaq market in November.

Allbirds has experienced phenomenal growth in a short time as it rode a wave of consumer demand for sustainable products.

Within two years of launching the merino runner in 2016, Allbirds had sold a million pairs of what Time magazine dubbed “the world’s most comfortable shoe”, and attracted high-profile fans like Google co-founder Larry Page, Hollywood celebrity Oprah Winfrey, and former US President Barack Obama.

Supplied Within two years of launching the merino runner in 2016, Allbirds had sold a million pairs of what Time magazine dubbed “the world’s most comfortable shoe”.

After establishing its wool runners, Allbirds has diversified into using other sustainable materials such as eucalyptus, sugar cane and crab shells and moved into apparel.

While Allbirds started online, the business has been building out a physical store network and opened four stores in the quarter, giving it an additional 17 stores since the first quarter of 2021 and expanding its store network around the world to 39 locations, 27 of which are in the US.

The company’s selling, general and administrative expenses increased to US$38.8m, or 61.7% of revenue, in the first quarter, from US$23.5m, or 47.4% of revenue in the year earlier period.

Allbirds attributed the increase to the costs of opening and operating additional stores, and public company operating costs.

Its gross margin slipped to 51.9% from 52% a year earlier, reflecting higher distribution centre and logistics costs, a lower mix of international sales, and unfavourable foreign exchange rates. That was partially offset by a favourable mix shift to physical retail and higher margin products, and improved pricing, the company said.

Shares in Allbirds slumped in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday following the earnings report, shedding 19% to US$3.64. The shares were sold in its initial public offering at US$15 each.