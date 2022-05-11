Ramraids: Insurance companies urge businesses to protect themselves

Following a heavy spate of ramraids, a public meeting has been held to discuss what the next steps will be to tackle the incidents.

Insurance companies are warning business and car owners to take preventative measures as ramraid crimes rise.

There were 123 ramraids across Auckland last year, and this year there had already been 75 in the city as of last week. While businesses in Palmerston North, Hawke’s Bay and Christchurch had been targeted.

MP for Tamaki Simon O’Connor said at a public meeting on Monday night that there were roughly 200 children doing most of the damage across Auckland.

NZI general manager Garry Taylor said the city had experienced an increase in ramraids and break-ins throughout Auckland.

“In Auckland we have also seen an increase in claims for stolen vehicles used in ramraids,” he said.

“Many of our customers have been contacted by police in the early hours of the morning to let them know their stolen vehicle has been used in a ramraid.

Supplied A ramraid at Hunting and Fishing in Palmerston North in April left significant damage to the store.

“Ramraids are disruptive at the best of times and for some of our customers, sadly, it can take a long time for their business to recover. Often there is significant damage to the building, on top of the loss of stock.”

In some parts of the country, Covid-19 supply chain shortages had meant lead times to procure shopfront glass and tradespeople had increased, he said.

“As well as having the right insurance, it’s important that shop owners also protect themselves through effective risk management and prevention to minimise the disruption to their business.”

Steel bollards buried at least 500 millimetres into the ground, and other types of on-site deterrents were well worth the investment, he said.

But a ramraid at Mobil in Oratia, Auckland, showed bollards were no match for thieves who managed to slam through a concrete block front wall and into the petrol station.

Supplied/Stuff NZI general manager Garry Taylor says in the last 12 months the city had seen an increase in ramraids and break-ins throughout Auckland.

“Ram beams are another effective solution when underground cables and pipework make bollards difficult to instal.”

There were also day-to-day steps retailers could take to mitigate risks.

Moving stock away from the window and out of sight, and taking the till drawer out to show it was empty could deter thieves.

“The simple act of turning every other coat hanger around on clothing racks can also slow down a smash and grab,” he said.

Fog cannons, which fill a store with heavy, but harmless, fog in 10 to 20 seconds, were another effective defence, he said.

“We also advise talking to local police to get advice on the latest burglary prevention measures, and to also consider getting a risk assessment completed.”

An Insurance Council Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa spokesperson said it was important to keep the number of ramraids in perspective.

“All but a tiny percentage of retail businesses will be insured. Out of this very large number, very few are affected by ramraids each year,” he said.

But ramraids typically caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to buildings.

“These costs are often many times higher than the value of goods stolen. While all of this can typically be insured, fixed and replaced, there is awful impact on shop owners and staff who have to deal with the aftermath,” he said.

Insurers had been dealing with ramraids for many years, and they were a well-known and characterised risk for them.

“Some types of retail, such as luxury goods, other outlets that sell high-value goods and liquor stores, have long taken greater steps to defend themselves against robbery of all types.”

That included armoured glass, grills, shutters, bollards, alarm systems and securing goods out of hours.

“One of the most effective measures is to install bollards to a high standard. Doing so typically requires consent from local councils, so it's important to businesses to work closely with them.

“While there are instances where general retailers need to work with police and councils to do more to protect their shops to maintain insurance, retail insurance remains very widely available on normal terms.”

An AA Insurance spokesperson said when thieves carried out a ramraid, multiple stolen vehicles were often used.

“This is because driving a vehicle into a storefront can damage the vehicle enough to render it immobile. A second or even third stolen vehicle can then be used by thieves to make their getaway.”

According to AA Insurance’s claims data, most stolen cars were manufactured more than 10 years ago, and thieves continue to target the easiest option, which generally meant vehicles without security features.

The spokesperson said people should always lock their car, keep valuables out of the car, where possible park off-street.