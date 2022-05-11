NZAS chief exec intends to secure smelter's future before 2023

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter chief executive and site general manager Chris Blenkiron says he wants to provide some certainty for the future of Tiwai before the end of the calendar year. [File Photo]

Tiwai Aluminium Smelter’s chief executive says there is a pathway for the smelter to operate passed its closing date in 2024.

In a community forum in Invercargill on Tuesday, New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) chief executive Chris Blenkiron said he intended to meet with energy generators to secure a future for Tiwai before the end of 2022.

“My biggest impact on morale is to get a future beyond 2024 and to get clarity. A lot of people get impacted by the ambiguity, it impacts Southland in general saying ‘are we open or are we closed’... for me that’s the focus, to get rid of the ambiguity in the future, one way or another,” he said.

In front of about 70 people at Ascot Park Hotel, Blenkiron acknowledged previous statements from Meridian Energy which said it was not in active discussions with NZAS about a new electricity contract.

“That is an absolute true statement because we are not in active negotiation,” he said.

“There are disclosure obligations due to our size and impact that an electricity contract may have on a generator, so they have to be very explicit ... we’re constantly talking to them [Meridian Energy], and I don’t get the sense that they are not up for a conversation.”

In July 2020, NZAS owner Rio Tinto announced it would be winding down operations at the smelter by August 2021 because of high energy and transmission costs. However, after a new electricity agreement was reached with Meridian Energy, this was extended until December 31, 2024.

Last year, Rio Tinto engaged GHD Limited, on behalf of New Zealand's Aluminium Smelters, to complete a Detailed Site Investigation to ensure the site was remediated to the required level upon its closure.

The majority of questions raised by members of the public, at the forum, related to remediation of the site, and the future of the smelter.

Rio Tinto aluminium closure readiness general manager Nicole Atherton said it had hit a milestone in its remediation work, with the closure of its landfill earlier this week.

“We have locked the gates to that landfill. So we can stand here in front of you tonight and say we will not deposit any further waste on site,” she said.

Previously, general waste as well as some processed by-products were going to the landfill, she said.

NZAS was working with Waste Management New Zealand to significantly reduce its volume of waste to landfill going forward, with the remainder going to offsite landfill.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff What waste is being stored at Tiwai Point?

Blenkiron re-iterated the complexities of remediating the site, which holds about 220,000 tonnes of Spent Cell Lining (SCL), a waste that contains fluoride and cyanide and can produce toxic and explosive gases when mixed with water.

There are commercial contracts in place to export the SCL at a rate of 30,000 tonnes, but NZAS first needed to obtain basal permits, he said.

“That is a long, drawn-out process. We would start having it on a ship tomorrow if we could, but that is a long process,” he said.

“We’re constantly looking through all of those details. We’re constantly engaging with commercial partners as to where it can add some value, and where in the industrial process it can be used ... there’s lots of detail that sits behind this stuff, it’s a pretty complex problem to solve.”