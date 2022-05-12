Why is my KiwiSaver losing money, and what should I do?

Investors checking the returns of their KiwiSaver fund in the last month may have done so with a wince of pain.

The combination of global interest rate hikes, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and supply chain disruptions mean the global financial markets have had a volatile start to the year.

Back home this caused the NZX sharemarket to drop to its lowest level in two years on Monday, dropping to 11,381.70, the lowest level since June 2020.

All of this has not been good reading for anyone checking the balance of their KiwiSaver fund. So we asked the experts to explain what is going on, and what investors can do about it.

What is KiwiSaver?

Massey University associate professor Claire Mathews says when investment returns are heading south, it is important to remember what KiwiSaver is, and why it was put in place.

KiwiSaver is a superannuation savings scheme made up of a mix of company shares on global stock markets, interest-bearing bonds, cash, and property.

But Mathews​ says it is important to remember investments don’t increase in value in a straight line.

“There can be this perception that you put money in an investment, and it just goes up in value. That is not what happens. There will always be ups and downs, but over the long term the ups generally outweigh the downs, so you will end up with a positive return,” Mathews​ says.

But because of what is happening globally and locally, many investors are seeing striking volatility in their KiwiSaver returns, she says.

What is going on?

Mint Asset Management director of sales and marketing David Boyle​ says he stopped looking at his KiwiSaver balance because it makes for too depressing reading.

The global economic situation is leaving KiwiSaver investors with “no place to hide”, Boyle​ says.

“The main contributors are increased global inflation, the cost of getting services through supply lines, an oil price crisis due to the Ukraine conflict, and interest rates are going up. It is just a perfect storm,” he says.

The current situation could last a lot longer than the previous drop in markets in March 2020, because there is no short term fix in sight to the global interest rate rises and inflation, he says.

But all KiwiSaver investors are in a similar boat, he says.

“This is happening to everyone because it is happening everywhere that investors are exposed. Stocks, bonds and even property are all taking a downward turn.”

What to do?

Pathfinder chief executive John Berry​ says putting your head in the sand may not be a bad option for most KiwiSaver investors.

“With KiwiSaver you want to make every decision rational not emotional. One way to do that is to just not check your fund balance, as the more you check, the more likely you will be to do something,” Berry​ said.

Investors could also use a strategy called dollar cost averaging, to take advantage of cheaper asset prices, he says.

Dollar cost averaging is when an investor regularly contributes money into an investment fund, despite ups and downs in the markets.

It allows investors to take advantage of cheaper asset prices when the market is down, and stay invested when the market is up, he says.

Most KiwiSaver investors already use a dollar cost averaging strategy, by making regular KiwiSaver contributions through their salaries, he says.

“While it can hurt in the short term to see the value of your investment go down, in the long term you will thank yourself for sticking to the plan.”

What not to do?

Mathews​ says the worst thing a KiwiSaver investor can do is “crystallise the loss”.

“When you look at your balance, and you see that it has gone down, that is called a paper loss. But if you sell out or even change your fund type, you sell your investment at that price and crystallise the loss,” she says.

To withdraw an investment while it is down will remove the ability for the investment to recover when markets recuperate, she says.

“But if you leave your investments in the fund, over time those share prices will recover. It may not happen next week, or next month or even next year, but if you are patient it will happen.”

She says in certain situations investors may need to change fund types, but they should not do so without seeking financial advice.

For most investors the best approach is to stay put and be patient, she says.

Remember KiwiSaver is for the long term.

Berry​ says investors should remember it is natural for markets to go up and down.

“Every time we have seen markets go down, they have gone back up. This situation is no different. Remember through it all, KiwiSaver is an investment for the long term,” he says.

But investors can use this period of volatility to assess whether they are in the right kind of fund for their risk profile.

Because if they are having trouble sleeping at night because of declining KiwiSaver returns, they may need to take another look at their fund type, he says.

Mathews​ reminds investors to take a long view of KiwiSaver.

An investor in their 30s is unlikely to need to access their KiwiSaver fund for another 30 years, she says.

“They are in it for the long term and so will need to get used to riding with the volatility that comes with investment.”