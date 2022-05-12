Ukraine-Russia conflict has knock-on effects for timber exports

Trade sanctions on Russia by members of the European Union could disrupt New Zealand's timber export trade. [file photo]

The invasion of Ukraine has the potential to disrupt New Zealand’s timber exports, as Russia looks to expand into China in the face of trade sanctions from western nations.

Niagara Sawmilling group sales manager Jamie Barton said it was keeping a close eye on the trade-relationship between Russia and key export markets in Vietnam and China on the back of European Union trade sanctions against Russia.

Russia was a large exporter of timber products to Europe, he said, and it was mindful that Russia may need to increase supply into markets that Niagara typically exported to such as Vietnam and China in response to sanctions.

“Vietnam has strong relationships with Russia and has not placed any sanctions against them,” Barton said.

“The risk for us is that if Russia decides to increase supply into Vietnam and China, this could disrupt demand. It hasn’t happened yet, but we are watching closely.”

About 48% of New Zealand's forestry exports went to China in 2018.

Independent forestry consultant Margules Groome echoed Barton in its report on the invasion in March, stating there could be a pivot of Russian exports of log and timber from Europe to China.

New Zealand and Europe are the two largest suppliers of softwood logs to China, it said, whilst Russia is the largest supplier of timber.

“The Russia-Ukraine war may contribute to a reversal of some trends in the Chinese log supply, potentially bringing Russia back to the log export market, reorient sawn timber exports from Russia and further boost ocean freight costs,” it said.

On the ground, Niagara had already had issues accessing key products from Ukraine and Russia.

“Some of the ingredients used to make the paint we use on our manufactured products are produced in Ukraine, last month our paint supplier almost ran out of paint as it could not get the product out of Ukraine as per normal,” he said.

“Although paint supplies are very tight we have not run out but are incurring higher costs for paint. Similarly, some of the chemicals used for treatment are also sourced from Russia and Ukraine ... we have seen costs for timber treatment rise significantly.”

However, the biggest challenge for the company was shipping, with costs more than doubling for most destinations in the past 12 months.

“Shipping space into Australia is the most expensive and most disrupted I have seen in the nine years I have been with Niagara. America is in the same boat,” he said.

Last year, Southland businesses described increases of up to 100 per cent on the cost of container ships compared to pre-Covid-19 prices, with 360 Logistics Group Southland branch manager Dave McCallister stating there was no end date in site.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade in April stated the invasion would cause further disruptions to international transport on top of Covid-19 related supply chain disruption.