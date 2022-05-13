Only five MPs do not own a home, which 'could impede efforts to help renters'

James Wilson from property data firm Valocity talks about what the latest research says about the future for first home buyers, small investors and mega landlords.

More than a third of Kiwis now rent, but only five of the country’s members of parliament are registered as not having an interest in any real estate, according to the 2022 register of pecuniary interests.

Auckland University political scientist Lara Greaves said the fact that only about 4% of MPs were renters could slow efforts to help tenants, because renters’ issues would not necessarily be at the forefront of politicians’ minds.

She said studies of representation theory suggested if MPs mirrored the populace in terms of race, disability, and socioeconomic status, the Government was more effective at addressing issues specific to different groups.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff There are fewer MPs renting than there was a year ago.

Greaves said high homeownership among MPs might be due to a generational divide, and the number of renting MPs could go up as more millennials became politicians.

But Greaves said just because they did not rent, it did not mean MPs would not be able to help.

With Statistics New Zealand now estimating 36% of Kiwis rent, Greaves said MPs would not have to look far to find a renter to talk to, and unlike other cohorts there was no language or understanding barrier that would impede communication.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff More than a third Kiwis now live in properties that they rent.

Only three Labour MPs, one Green MP and one ACT MP declared no interest in any real estate – even lower than in 2021, when nine MPs declared no interests.

In total, 56 also owned at least one secondary property.

All National MPs owned homes, according to the register.

Act leader David Seymour, who often lamented his inability to afford a home in his wealthy electorate of Epsom, had now bought and was paying a mortgage on a home in Auckland, a spokesperson for Act said.

Seymour now has two residential homes registered, one in Whangārei, and one in Auckland – both are held in trusts.

Green MP Marama Davidson was one of those renting the home her family lived in, and a spokesperson for the Greens said that while MP Ricardo Menéndez March did own his family’s home in Mexico, he paid board to live in his main residence in Auckland.

When National was asked whether its 100% rate of homeownership might skew the party's policies and actions should it return to power, a spokesperson declined to answer.

Supplied Politics lecturer Lara Greaves says National is currently trying to frame house unaffordability as a cost of living crisis, and succeeding.

“We won’t be discussing MPs’ personal living arrangements further,” the spokesperson said.

National has already announced it will roll back several of the Labour Government’s policies intended to make property investment less attractive.

These included reversing Labour’s doubling of the bright-line test to 10 years on investment properties. The bright-line means capital gains are taxed as income for investors who buy and sell an investment property within a certain time period.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Marama Davidson is one of the few MPs who does not own the home they live in.

National leader Christopher Luxon has also said he intends to reinstate mortgage interest deductibility if his party returns to power.

In March 2021, Labour announced it would phase-out investors’ ability to deduct mortgage interest payments from rental income for tax purposes.

According to the 2022 register of pecuniary interests, Labour MPs Peeni Henare, Rino Tirikatene and Kieran McAnulty don’t have property interests.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Greens MP Chloe Swarbrick says there’s a clear conflict of interest among MPs who want to roll back measures taken to improve homeownership for Kiwis.

Greens MP Chlöe Swarbrick said MPs were privileged compared to the rest of the population, in terms of earning potential and power to create change.

“Were they to vote in favour of further expanding, entrenching and protecting that power and wealth, as many continue to do so, the conflict of interest is pretty profoundly clear,” she said.

”The Greens always have and always will work for a housing system that recognises a home as a human right, whether someone owns or rents.

“That's incredibly clear in our policies of rent control, rental WOF, registers for landlords and property managers, mass public housing builds, wealth tax and the guaranteed minimum income.

“That means house prices must come down, a position which only the Green Party have ever been willing to take.”

A Labour spokesperson said the housing crisis was decades in the making.

“We are turning it around through housing policy reforms, and the largest Government investment since the 1970s to get a lot more new housing built,” the spokesperson said.