Sharemarket falls as high US inflation raises recession fears

The sharemarket resumed its downward slide, in line with the rest of Asia, after heavy selling on Wall Street following worse-than-expected US inflation data.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 0.5%, or 55.81 points, to 11,177.36 on Thursday. On the wider market, 85 stocks fell, while 51 gained.

Shares declined across Asia after data showed US inflation remained high. US annual inflation slowed to 8.3% in April from 8.5% in March but was ahead of the 8.1% forecast by economists. That’s reinforced concerns that the US Federal Reserve will have to hike rates quickly to curb it.

“The elevating inflationary pressure may push the Fed to move more aggressively on its rate hikes, which may lead to an economic recession,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

That had triggered a broader risk off sentiment which spread throughout the Asia Pacific region, she said, noting investors were favouring the relative safety of bonds over equities and other riskier assets.

“Sentiment is very fragile because there is a fear of recession from raising rates,” she said. “Things will get worse before it can get better.”

123rf Investor sentiment is fragile as high inflation raises the prospect of sharp interest rate hikes, prompting fears of recession.

Technology stocks had suffered the most from the fall in sentiment, she said.

Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 2.6% to $20.35, losing its spot as the biggest listed New Zealand company on the market to energy company Meridian, with Meridian now worth $11.9 billion to Fisher & Paykel’s $11.7b.

Pushpay, which provides digital payment services for churches, slid 2.3% to $1.27, and its shares were the biggest traded by volume on the market.

Forsyth Barr lowered its estimate for the company’s earnings in the coming two years, saying that while its 2022 result reported this week was in line with expectations, the outlook for the coming year was weaker than anticipated.

“The key headwind is the company's increased investment in its growth initiatives,” Forsyth Barr analysts said in a note.

Among other technology stocks, utilities software company Gentrack dropped 5.6% to $5.51, transport software company ERoad dropped 5.4% to $2.97, and travel software firm Serko slid 0.2% to $4.74. Cinema software company Vista Group bucked the trend, advancing 0.6% to $1.77.

NZ King Salmon was the biggest decliner on the market, dropping 12.5% to 21 cents. The salmon farmer has sold new shares to investors at a discount, priced at 15 cents, to raise $60 million to repay debt as it faces big losses.

Chemical company DGL Group slipped 0.3% to $3.20, taking its loss so far this month to 25%. In a late afternoon announcement, the board said a culture review would be carried out after its chief executive made “offensive and unacceptable” comments about celebrity chef Nadia Lim.

Rich-lister and DGL founder Simon Henry has been widely criticised for disparaging comments he made about Lim in an interview published by NBR last week.

Comvita rose 3.2% to $3.25 after the mānuka honey company said it’s on track to lift earnings this year despite disruption from Covid-19 lockdowns in its key Chinese market.

On Wednesday in the US, an early rally faded, leaving the S&P 500 1.6% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 3.2% and the small company Russell 2000 fell 2.5%.

- With AP