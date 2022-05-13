Some Spark customers experiencing problems making mobile calls

Spark did not put a message on its website alerting customers to the fault prior to being contacted for comment.

Some Spark customers have been experiencing difficulties making mobile phone calls on Friday.

Spokesperson Althea Lovell said an issue was preventing customers making calls over its 4G LTE network.

She understood mobile phones should drop back to using its 3G network in that situation, and that it was not clear why that was not always happening for all customers.

Reports from customers suggest the fault may be intermittent.

As of noon, Spark did not have information on when the fault was likely to be fixed.

Spark tweeted about the fault late on Friday morning but did not put up a notice on the ‘outage’ section of its website to advise customers of the problem prior to being contacted for comment.