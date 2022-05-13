Spark believes mobile network fault has now been fixed

Spark did not put a message on its website alerting customers to the fault prior to being contacted for comment.

Some Spark customers experienced difficulties making and receiving mobile phone calls on Friday.

Spokesperson Althea Lovell said an issue had prevented customers calling over its 4G LTE network.

Spark believed it had fixed the fault at about 2pm.

Lovell understood mobile phones should have dropped back to using its 3G network prior to the fix, and it was not clear why that had not always happened for all customers.

Reports from customers suggested the fault may have been intermittent.

Spark tweeted about the fault late on Friday morning but did not put up a notice on the ‘outage’ section of its website to advise customers of the problem until early afternoon, after being contacted for comment.

Vodafone spokesperson Nicky Preston said its service had been working normally, but some customers had reported problems when they were unable to connect to Spark customers because of its fault.