BusinessNZ accused of 'misinformation campaign' after altering UN document

BusinessNZ is being accused of misinformation in its handling of an International Labour Organisation document that implied New Zealand had been found to be in breach of international labour law.

On Monday morning BusinessNZ said the Fair Pay Agreement Bill, currently under select committee consultation, had landed New Zealand on an international “naughty list” of the 40 “worst case breaches” of international labour treaties.

But the list, compiled by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), an agency of the United Nations, was actually a list of alleged breaches, which may or may not be heard by a committee later this year.

The reason New Zealand was on the list was because BusinessNZ had successfully petitioned the ILO to consider whether the proposed Fair Pay Agreement bill was in breach of international law.

rnz BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope has defended an altered list that Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood called part of an “active misinformation campaign”.

The BusinessNZ list, which put New Zealand alongside Afghanistan, Nigeria, and China, had the title “‘Worst cases’ breaches of international labour treaties”.

But the original ILO title for the list was “Preliminary list of cases as submitted by the social partners Committee on the Application of Standards”.

BusinessNZ, employment relations policy manager Paul Mackay,​ admitted BusinessNZ changed the name of the list.

But he said it was not a mischaracterisation to say New Zealand was in breach of international labour law, when the ILO had made no such decision.

“It doesn’t have to be a past tense breach. An intention to breach is just as bad,” Mackay​ said.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope​ said, “no country ends up on this list unless there is a case to answer”.

The ILO has made no decision on whether the Fair Payment Agreement Bill (FPA) would put New Zealand in breach of international law.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood says BusinessNZ needs to ‘leave the hyperbole at home’ after the industry lobby group changed the title of a list to make it seem like New Zealand was in breach of international law.

The organisation had not decided if it would hear the New Zealand case, because the list of 40 countries will be cut down to a final 25 that will eventually be heard.

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood​ called the actions of BusinessNZ an “active misinformation campaign”.

“BusinessNZ needs to leave the hyperbole at home and engage in the substance,” Wood​ said.

Wood​ said the ILO had made no finding relating to the proposed FPA system, rather it was included on a list of policies that may be looked at.

He said the FPA system would create a high productivity economy that delivered for workers and businesses alike.

BusinessNZ had been outspoken against the FPA system since the mechanism was proposed by the Government late last year.