Economy 'red lining': Another bank predicts biggest house price fall since 1970s

New Zealand’s economy is “red-lining” and there is likely to be more pain to come, including significant house price declines, economic updates released on Tuesday say.

Both Westpac and Infometrics have released reports outlining the challenges ahead. Westpac increased its prediction to an inflation-adjusted house price fall of just over 20%, while Infometrics said the economy had slammed into “very hard” capacity constraints.

Infometrics’ March Quarterly Economic Monitor shows economic activity rose 2% per annum in the quarter but was flat quarter-on-quarter as workers and materials became harder to find.

“We’re struggling to resource further growth in the near-term. In effect, the New Zealand economy is red-lining and continues to operate above capacity, with higher prices overshadowing any real growth,” said Infometrics principal economist and director Brad Olsen.

“Fractured supply chains, accelerating inflation, higher interest rates, and high levels of absenteeism from Omicron combined to throttle back the economic engine. Higher inflation is forcing the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates higher, faster, which will help take some of the wind out of an overheating economy, but the risk of a hard landing becomes higher with each passing day.”

The economic outlook remained volatile, he said, especially for regional areas. “Cost pressures are hitting the primary sector, with commodity prices pulling back slightly in recent times. Concerns over global challenges remain elevated, posing a further risk to future growth.”

He said the economy had hit “very hard” capacity constraints more quickly than might have been expected.

“Economic activity has held up well throughout the last few months with Omicron, all things considered. But that’s just further exacerbated the pressures on the domestic economy to deliver on some lofty economic goals at a time when finding inputs and workers is so difficult.

“It might well put New Zealand into a position where our economic activity doesn’t grow much domestically, as higher total economic output is instead resourced by higher imports (with the New Zealand domestic economy maxed out and redlining).”

Simon Smith/Stuff House prices are set to fall significantly, Westpac says, but still only back to 2021 levels.

He said interest rates would need to continue to rise to slow economic demand to a level that the domestic economy could cope with.

“Until that time, price rises will continue to be higher. The current capacity constraints in the economy do boost views that the Reserve Bank likely needs to tighten more, sooner, to avoid having to lift interest rates even higher in the future. Infometrics currently forecasts considerable increases in the official cash rate over the rest of 2022, but a much more subdued need to change interest rates in 2023 if we can bring things under control earlier.”

Westpac’s acting chief economist, Michael Gordon, agreed there were further interest rate hikes to come.

“We now expect the official cash rate (OCR) to reach a peak of 3.5% by the end of this year. That will mean some quite aggressive tightening over the coming months, but that just reflects the scale of the inflation challenge. Consequently, we’ve revised down our growth forecasts for the next couple of years. We’re not talking recession, but we do expect some fairly lean growth in consumer spending.”

He said stimulus measures throughout Covid-19 had resulted in a “surprising degree” of resilience in economic conditions and economic output was close to where it was predicted to have been without a pandemic.

But business operating costs were up more than 8% over the past year, with ongoing disruptions to global supply chains.

Shortages of labour had reduced many firms’ activity levels.

He said the country was “paying the bill” for policy stimulus put in place through the pandemic, in the form of surging consumer prices.

“That pressure on households’ balance sheets is set to become even more pronounced over the coming months. “

House prices were down 5% since November, he said, and Westpac expected another fall of 10% over 2022, and 5% next year.

It had previously expected a total fall of 10%.

With a rise in consumer prices expected over the same two-year period, that created an inflation-adjusted fall of just over 20%.

ASB also predicts a real 20% fall in house prices, which it said was the biggest since the 1970s.

Gordon said, while it sounded a big drop, it would still only take prices back to where they were at the start of 2021.

“That illustrates the ferocity of the rise in house prices during what turned out to be a brief period of super-low interest rates.”

He said, as well as lowering house prices, higher interest rates would dampen household spending as people had to spend more on their repayments.

“Around half of mortgages will come up for repricing over the coming year, and another 20% will come due within two years. Many of those borrowers will face refixing at substantially higher rates. In fact, we estimate that spending on debt servicing is likely to rise from around 5% of households’ disposable incomes currently to around 9% by 2023. That would more than reverse the reduction in debt servicing costs seen over the past couple of years. The resulting pressure on discretionary incomes will be a sizeable drag on both household demand and economic growth more generally.”

He said he expected the downturn to be manageable for the economy.

“Many households are already feeling the pinch on their finances, and that pressure will become more intense over the next few years. However, over the past decade households’ disposable incomes have risen by around 5% per annum, far outpacing the increases in the cost of living. We’ve also seen a rise in household saving rates. Combined, that is providing households with a buffer from the factors that are crimping their discretionary spending. As a result, the slowdown we’re forecasting looks more likely to be a ‘soft landing,’ rather than a ‘crash’.”