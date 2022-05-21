Mates who got $300k in PledgeMe funding bought cars, holidays and booze

No sooner had investors ploughed $337,000 into his merino-lined jeans startup, than Felix Watkins was spending the money on a $49,000 1966 Ford Mustang.

The startup was called Woolies Ltd and the money from 220 investors came in late 2021 from the crowdfunding platform PledgeMe, an organisation that allows the public to put up money for business ideas, projects and social campaigns.

Woolies was an ambitious new venture proposing to make the “most comfortable jeans in the world” by combining quality denim with a hi-tech New Zealand merino lining. The venture was run by Watkins, 26, and his two former classmates from Havelock North High School: Isaac Williams and Jovian Cummins.

The marketing story for the venture was that Cummins, a shearer who left school at 17 to go farming, had come up with the idea while trying to find a comfortable pair of pants for his shearing and farm work.

He and his mother developed the concept, and he then roped in his old schoolmates, supposedly successful entrepreneurs, to help with the business. The intention was to manufacture the jeans in Christchurch.

Watkins and Williams had actually spent a good part of the last two years on the dole and been involved in a failed vintage clothing shop. The PledgeMe campaign attracted about $337,000 in pledges.

On December 23 last year, PledgeMe deposited $245,835 into Woolies bank account as the first tranche of investor funds. The next day $1799 left the account for a company phone and on December 29, $49,000 departed to pay for the Mustang.

In the ensuing months, Watkins and Williams would use funds in the account for petrol, groceries, liquor, restaurants, holidays, a luxury hotel, chocolates and rents. They also bought two other vehicles, one a van.

The pair this week told Stuff they had repaid all the personal expenses and loans unrelated to the company and bank statements provided to Stuff appear to verify this. The statements show that of the $308,000 received from PledgeMe, $261,811 was left on April 26. The balance got as low as $170,000 in February.

Williams and Watkins claimed they were minimising expenses to keep faith with shareholders.

Supplied Felix Watkins and Isaac Williams pitched themselves as impressive businessmen on their promotional material on PledgeMe.

It appears the falling out occurred when Cummins returned from shearing in Western Australia about April 10 and met up with his business partners in Queenstown.

As soon as he arrived he was asked to swear an affidavit to support Watkins' application for a discharge without conviction on a drink-driving charge, arising from Watkins driving with twice the legal alcohol limit in Queenstown on March 3. He was stopped bleary-eyed after he was seen weaving across his lane.

It came only months after he was ticketed while driving his Porsche on an Auckland motorway at 123kph and driving as an unaccompanied learner driver.

In the affidavit Cummins told the court Watkins’ a drink-driving conviction would affect his ability to travel internationally for the business and he might have to be let go. A community magistrate granted the application and disqualified Watkins for six months.

Cummins also found Williams and Watkins had leased an apartment in Queenstown under his name, signing the tenancy agreement with scrawl. Williams and Watkins said it was done with Cummins’ permission, but he rejects that. He said he grew concerned with his partners’ party culture and was shocked when he looked at the company statements.

“It felt wrong to use the shareholders’ funds like this,” he said.

Supplied A 1966 first generation Ford Mustang like the one purchased by Felix Watkins for $49,000 in 2021.

As one of the three directors of Woolies, he was able to freeze the company’s bank account and did so on April 22. On the same day Watkins paid $43,000 into the account. Watkins and Williams, who own the majority of shares in the company, then removed Cummins as director (he still owns 1.5 million shares) and after discussions with the bank had the account unfrozen.

They also registered another company called Woolies Jeans as a pre-emptive strike to stop Cummins using the name.

Lawyers’ letters followed and the lawyer for Williams and Watkins said the personal expenses would be properly coded in respective shareholder current account balances.

Speaking from Portugal, where they said they had worked hard since early May with another party to arrange mass production of the Woolies jeans, Williams and Watkins were unapologetic about the spending.

“Lawyers and accountants say we acted perfectly OK... Myself and Isaac have been working full-time on the business, not taking a salary, all for free, and he (Cummins) has made it more difficult for us by freezing the bank account with unfounded allegations,” Watkins said.

Supplied Jovian Cummins roped in his old school chums to help with his startup. It didn’t quite work out.

“When a loan is paid back and there are no salaries being taken out by myself and Isaac, I don’t see any wrongdoing. There is no loss to the shareholders.”

The cost of the trip – their first to Europe – was coming out of company funds, he said, although Williams said they would pay their own living expenses.

Watkins said he was able to repay his loans and advances from Woolies because a crowdfunded property investment company he had set up was last year sold to Christchurch property highflyers Steve Brooks and James Cooney, the owners of Wolfbrook Residential.

Once settlement was completed, he had the funds to repay the loans as expected, Watkins said.

A new expense for the young entrepreneurs arose this week, when they were ordered to pay their landlord $15,000 after they left their high-end rental in Auckland’s Herne Bay an “absolute pigsty”.

A Tenancy Tribunal decision showed the duo owed $16,692 in rent, $1659 in water rates, $1341 for repairs, $361 for a broken glass door panel and $1083 to replace a missing washing machine when the tenancy was terminated on March 31.

Icehouse Ventures / YouTube NZ Startup Year in Review - 2020.

Landlord Darrin Johannink said he didn’t have much to do with the pair as the tenancy was managed by Barfoot and Thompson but when he viewed the property after Watkins and Williams left it was an “absolute pigsty”.

“It was disgusting. Everything was filthy,” he said.

The tribunal imposed a $500 penalty on him for ringing the pair and giving what he said was some “fatherly advice”. Watkins and Williams claimed he made death threats.

“I only rang them because they asked me to,” said Johannink, who denied making death threats.

The tribunal said it was satisfied the tenants did not leave the premises reasonably clean and tidy and did not remove all rubbish. The tenant had not returned the keys and the washing machine, wash tub and garage remote were missing.

Watkins said he couldn’t understand the condition of the house as he and Williams had paid $1500 to have it professionally cleaned. He said the weekly rent of $1650 was exorbitant and should have been taken into account by the tribunal. He and Williams had been let down by flatmates and could not afford the rent due to Covid affecting their business.

Cummins said he was “baffled” that his former mates “did not go about things the right way” with the jeans business. He hoped the investors would get their money back. He had been close mates with Williams but didn’t know Watkins well.

Williams said Cummins had done minimal work on developing the jeans.

“Me and Felix have developed the idea with multiple fashion designers in Auckland with a special type of lining.”

Watkins said: “We have put so much work into this business and because of a personal falling out Jovian is doing everything he can to harm the business. I feel sorry for him. The way he had chosen to go about it is unfortunate.”

Watkins said he had “a history of software engineering for companies all over the world. My CV would back that up. I had an hourly rate of $300”.

Williams said he had a degree in business finance from Massey University and used to work as a share analyst for Woodward Partners.

The chief executive of PledgeMe, Claire McGowan, said her organisation highly recommended “any potential investors read the risk statements and associated equity campaign material, ask questions, do their own research, and then decide if they would like to invest”.

“Traditional professional due diligence is very expensive, which is why equity crowdfunding was created - to make it easier and less expensive for companies to raise investment. We do have our process and checks we go through before a campaign is launched, and we do require campaigners to confirm that all information provided is either factually correct or stated as an opinion.”

The promoters needed to respond to questions during the campaign and by going out publicly, everyone could review, ask questions, and decide for themselves if they wanted to invest.

PledgeMe took a 6.5% fee on the funds raised in a successful campaign, she said.

The organisation has raised $66.5m in pledges since it was established. The normal rules about financial products do not apply to its equity raising campaigns, its website says.