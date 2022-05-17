Budget 2022: Will there be a tax surprise?

From solar panel funding to more for first home buyers, Auckland residents share their hopes for Budget 2022.

Tax experts are expecting a quiet day on Thursday, when the main focus of this year’s Budget will be on the Government’s plans for billions of dollars of extra spending on health, climate change policies, and new initiatives to support businesses.

PWC tax partner Geof Nightingale says that for that reason, it will have a finance and economics team leading its analysis of the Budget.

It will be a “very interesting” Budget, given it will be the first that Finance Minister Grant Robertson has delivered in a high-inflation environment, but probably not from a tax perspective, Nightingale says.

“We’ll have tax people standing by in case we are needed, but I don’t think we will be.”

But there are usually a few unexpected announcements in the Budget and it’s just possible that one or two of those this year might have something to do with tax.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker says she wouldn’t be surprised if the Government changed the rules that apply to fringe benefit tax to allow employers to subsidise public transport or electric vehicles for their staff without that being deemed as a benefit that should be subject to what is effectively income tax.

“It has been a Green Party proposal for ages,” Walker says.

“I don't think a lot of employers will do that sort of thing. But we are at the point where employers probably want to think about how they can entice people back into the office, and if they think they can help deal with the cost that may be a ‘plus’.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff This year’s Budget will be sold as an investment in our wellbeing, but political imperatives can always throw up the unexpected.

With even any discussion from Labour of a wealth or inheritance tax some way off, bigger tax changes appear far less likely.

But one development that has saved the tax rumour mill from grinding to a halt is Robertson’s announcement earlier this month that the Treasury is not now expecting the Government to return to surplus until the year starting July 2025, a year later than previously forecast.

Bank economists believe the most likely explanation is that the Treasury will reveal in the Budget that it has downgraded its economic forecasts, perhaps leaving a decent hole in company tax revenues.

An alternative explanation is that Robertson may be about to announce even more spending than previously forecast in the Budget.

But if the Government was planning some sort of surprise tax cut, that would also fit with the delayed return to surplus.

No-one is giving credence to the idea that the Government might cut income tax rates on Thursday.

The chances of the Government raising the tax thresholds at which higher rates of tax kick-in appear almost equally far-fetched, Walker agrees.

Such a move might help draw National’s fire over the impact of “fiscal drag” and inflation on people’s cost of living at a time when Labour could perhaps do with a boost in the polls.

But any move to raise tax thresholds in line with inflation would be very costly, would benefit high earners by as much or more than those on low incomes, and there is simply no sign of it.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A change to fringe benefit tax to encourage employers to steer their staff towards public transport would not surprise Deloitte.

It’s certainly a long shot, but there is some speculation the Government could decide that this is the time to respond to the concerns of the ‘Fair Tax for Savers’ campaign and stop taxing the inflation component of interest payments on bank accounts and term deposits.

Organisations including Age Concern, Consumer NZ and the Financial Services Council have long argued it is unfair that income tax is charged on the whole of those interest payments, rather than only on the ‘real return’ after subtracting inflation.

According to the Reserve Bank, households had $219 billion saved in bank accounts and term deposits at the end of March, most of which will be earning a paltry 1% or 2% in interest before tax, and some less.

With many of those on fixed incomes struggling with the rising cost of living, this might be both a relatively cheap and a politically opportune time for the Government to slay that beast.

The gross price tag would probably come to less than $1b a year, and some of that cost could potentially be offset by making similar adjustments on the other side of the ledger to interest deductability rules, where they allow taxpayers to claim interest costs against their taxable income.

Stacy Squires/Stuff A tax change aimed at helping savers would certainly be a surprise, but would address a long-standing grievance that has been exacerbated by low interest rates and high inflation.

The issue has bubbled up again after Inland Revenue policy adviser Bill Fulton advised Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure select committee in February of the “distortional” effects that taxing nominal rather than inflation-adjusted returns could have on investors’ decisions about where to put their money.

Walker believes there is an outside chance of some changes to the tax treatment of interest payments, if the Government wants to do something radical.

“They could do it by just dealing with ‘over taxation’ on the income side, but if they wanted to do the same thing on ‘deductions’ that would get into quite dangerous territory,” she says.

Nightingale is sceptical savers are about to get a tax break in the Budget.

“It's totally logical – taking the inflation component out – but it would be a pretty significant change,” he says.

Interest rates “pop-up throughout the tax system” and adjusting them all for inflation could have complex consequences, he agrees.

“I'd be very disappointed if they ran a change like that through the Budget. I'd want to see it come through a proper consultation process.”

SUPPLIED John Cuthbertson of Chartered Accountants Australia New Zealand says ‘no tax news’ would be good news from the Government.

John Cuthbertson, New Zealand tax leader at Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, says a move to stop taxing the inflation component of savings interest would be a nice surprise.

“Traditionally, that fixed-income market has been very much ‘retirees’ and in some cases vulnerable retirees; those who haven’t had enough to money to build a share portfolio and who are trying to make ends meet on a little bit of savings.”

But Cuthbertson says he would also be very surprised if the Government made such a move.

“They have shown no signs of that, historically.

“I am going around the country doing our annual tax roadshow at the moment and the glib comment I would make is the best news we can hope for is ‘no news on the tax front’, because that is the only good news we’ll get,” he says.