Here's what it takes to be a real estate agent

More than 5000 people joined the real estate salesforce during the recent boom. Now, with the market appearing to turn, we speak to two new agents for their perspective.

Only “fit and proper” people can become real estate agents, and the industry’s regulator is setting out to make it clear what that means.

It might look like anyone can pick up a job as an agent, with the real estate workforce hitting a record high earlier this year.

Real Estate Authority (REA) figures showed the number of salespeople, including branch managers and agents, had increased by more than 1000 since June 2020. There were now 16,692 employed in the sector.

But alongside being over 18 and having the right qualifications, under the Real Estate Agents Act aspiring agents must be a “fit and proper person” to qualify for a licence.

The authority’s chief executive, Belinda Moffat, said it was one of the fundamental principles underpinning the high standards of conduct required of licensed real estate professionals.

Carrying out a “fit and proper” assessment had always been a part of the licensing processes, but the legislation did not define what “fit and proper” was, she said.

That had led the authority to create draft guidelines on what was considered and expected when determining eligibility.

“They will help to clarify the specific factors and considerations relevant to that evaluation, and provide greater transparency for the industry and public on how this aspect of the licensing regime operates.”

Here’s what the guidelines set out as the main factors assessed to determine if an aspiring agent met the “fit and proper” requirement.

Good character is key

Someone was likely to be of good character if they could demonstrate trustworthiness, integrity and honesty, and the ability to comply with professional responsibilities and legal obligations.

They would also have to show they could uphold the reputation of agents, conduct themselves in a way that was not a risk to public safety, and treat others with respect and courtesy.

Past criminal convictions come into play

If someone had been convicted of a crime, the nature of the crime, the length of time since the conviction, and their age when the crime was committed would be considered.

Similarly, if someone was the subject of a professional, training body or regulatory complaint, investigation or disciplinary proceedings, the authority would assess whether it had a negative impact on their fitness to be an agent.

Dodgy behaviour is not forgotten

Where a person had been declared bankrupt, or had been the director of a company put into receivership or liquidation, that would warrant consideration.

Supplied Real Estate Authority chief executive Belinda Moffat says people who deal with real estate agents rely on their good character.

As would someone who had been prohibited from acting as a director, promoter, or senior manager of a company, or someone who had contravened a law about trust money or a trust account.

If someone had carried out real estate work when not permitted to do so under relevant legislation, or while not holding an appropriate licence, that would be taken into account.

Perfection is not necessary

The “fit and proper” standard was set high, but perfection was not required, and the evaluation would be objective and follow natural justice principles, according to the guidelines.

That meant the authority could not “lightly deprive” someone who was otherwise qualified of the opportunity to be an agent.

But if people were applying for licences for more senior positions, such as branch managers, they were assessed to a higher standard.

Moffat said people who dealt with real estate professionals relied on their good character as they made significant financial decisions and commitments.

“For the public to have confidence that the profession is well-regulated, it’s important they understand and trust the regulatory framework the authority uses to assess the character and past actions of those professionals.”

It would be consulting on the draft guidelines until June 15.

The authority also recently sounded a warning that it was expecting high professional standards from salespeople, despite tougher market conditions.