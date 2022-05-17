Woman accused of selling home without telling ex-partner has assets frozen

A woman sold her family home in Australia without telling her ex-partner and transferred the proceeds to Gisborne, pictured. (File photo)

A woman who sold a family home in Australia without telling her ex-partner, then transferred the proceeds into her new partner’s account in New Zealand, has had her assets frozen.

The freezing order was granted to a woman known only as “Ms P”, who resides in New South Wales and was in a relationship with the woman from 2009-2016 and from August 2017 to October 2019.

Ms P and her former partner are in a relationship property dispute in the Family Court of Australia.

Ms P provided evidence to that court that in December 2021 her former partner sold the couple’s former family home and transferred the proceeds plus other funds, totalling $832,579, into the bank account of her current partner who lived in Gisborne.

READ MORE:

* Financial support for partner after death to be considered by court

* Man loses first step in bitter battle with sisters over family trusts

* Chinese businessman has assets frozen as wife seeks to recover $1.2m she claims she put into house



Ms P claimed 20 per cent of the proceeds, or $166,515, plus interests and costs.

Last month the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia permitted copies of documents used in the proceeding to be provided to the High Court in New Zealand, and Ms P made an application to the High Court in Gisborne for a freezing order under the Trans-Tasman Proceedings Act 2010.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Justice Matthew Palmer heard the application at the High Court in Gisborne. (File photo)

The Act streamlined the process for resolving civil proceedings involving a trans-Tasman element, and allowed interim relief, such as freezing orders, to be granted by New Zealand courts in Australian proceedings.

Justice Matthew Palmer heard the application this month and granted the freezing orders as sought.

Palmer said there was a good, arguable case based on the evidence before him, and “the removal of the proceeds and other funds from one jurisdiction to another, without notice, indicates there is a real risk of their dissipation”.

He said Ms P had reasonable grounds to be concerned that her ex-partner would take further such action if she was advised of the application, and made the order without notice to her.

The freezing order expires on August 4.