How cereal is affecting what we pay for milk in New Zealand

Fonterra factors in fat and protein levels in milk when buying it off farmers.

Not only is the international market affecting milk prices in New Zealand but global pressure on cereal supply is also helping to raise the cost of a bottle.

According to Stats NZ’s Food Price Index, the price of a 2-litre bottle of homogenised milk increased by 2.3% in April 2022, compared with April last year.

The price of a 3L bottle of standard milk currently ranges from $7.50 to $5.84 at Countdown, while a 2L bottle is between $4.90 and $3.90.

At an Auckland New World, the price of a 3L bottle of standard milk ranged from $7.48 to $5.89 and a 2L bottle between $3.96 and $5.02.

At Pak ’n Save, a 2L bottle was between $3.79 and $4.25, while a 3L was between $6.99 and $7.15.

Anchor milk, owned by Fonterra, was the most expensive at all supermarkets.

A Fonterra spokesperson said because New Zealand was an export-led country, the price of dairy products was determined by the international markets.

Global dairy prices were a strong factor in determining the farmgate milk price, which is the amount farmers receive for the milk they supply Fonterra, and the wholesale price of dairy products, which is the price wholesale customers pay to buy dairy products from Fonterra.

“A consistent increase in global dairy prices can lead to an increase in the price dairy brands pay for milk and what they then charge their customers,” she said.

“Global dairy prices are currently very high due to constrained global supply coupled with strong demand.”

Alan Renwick, professor of agricultural economics at Lincoln University, said 95% of New Zealand’s milk was exported.

“Recently, demand has been strong and supply struggling to meet this demand, and therefore world prices are unusually high, which in turn pushes up the price in New Zealand.”

A key issue was that much of the world’s dairy production relied on cereals to a greater extent than in New Zealand.

And the upward pressure on cereal prices, due to factors such as the Russia-Ukraine war, was having a big impact on these systems, Renwick said.

“It is estimated that, unlike in New Zealand where our production is predominantly pasture based, that 90 per cent of milk production in the world relies on grain.”

In these systems, feed costs can be up to 60% of the cost of milk production. When grain prices are low, this lowers the cost of dairy production, and conversely grain prices rising means dairy production costs increase, he said.

“A key issue is that there is a lot of uncertainty around both supply and demand,” Renwick said.

“And where there is uncertainty we are probably likely to see a lot of volatility in prices as the markets try to adjust to the latest situation.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff The price of oat milk has risen considerably over the past few years.

Our domestic market structure was also small.

“We have a couple of main suppliers of dairy products and two main supermarket chains, so it may be unlikely that competition is fierce and there is relatively little pressure to keep the prices down,” Renwick said.

Plant-based milk alternatives, such as oat, almond and coconut, had taken off in recent years and could add up to $1 on a cafe coffee.

Renwick said the price of soya and oat milks had risen considerably over the past year and would affect the price of products based on them.

“In terms of whether it is feasible to charge higher prices than for milk, I guess to some extent, retail and cafe prices reflect what consumers are willing to pay, rather than cost.”

It was also a niche market in New Zealand with little volume, compared with dairy products, and this was likely to influence the costs of production and distribution, he said.