Government to invest $100m taking stakes in small businesses

New Business Growth Fund will see the Government buy minority stakes in small businesses

Banks will select SMEs for the funding and invest alongside the Government

The Government plans to invest $100 million over the coming year buying minority shareholdings in small and medium-sized businesses that want extra funds to expand.

Minister for Small Business Stuart Nash said the concept behind the Business Growth Fund, which will see the Government invest in small businesses alongside banks, would be new to New Zealand.

But it had been tried successfully in the UK, Canada, Ireland and Australia, he said.

Banks will select small businesses for the funding.

“Banks that own the fund could refer small and medium-sized businesses to it where equity finance would be more appropriate than debt finance,” Nash said.

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand country head Peter Vial forecast there would be fierce competition, for the funds.

Nash said the fund would be an “active investor” in small businesses, providing “wrap around support” and networking opportunities as well as access to growth capital.

The fund would always be a minority investor in the small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) it invested in, he said.

Nash said the initiative would “help fill a gap” in capital markets for small businesses that needed money to grow.

“Traditional private equity funds don’t typically invest in the SMEs this fund is likely to target; they push for control of a business, aggressive growth plans and short-term results.

“Business growth funds have more modest return expectations and no hard exit deadlines allowing business owners to set their own growth targets and identify the most appropriate time and path to exit,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson has hinted before the Budget there would be something in the way of new finance options for businesses.

Nash said the Government had discussed the fund with the Reserve Bank and with private banks, but indicated it had not yet selected investment partners from the banking sector.

“The Reserve Bank will consult publicly, and the Government is confident a Business Growth Fund will gain the private sector support needed to bring this model to New Zealand,” he said.

Buy NZ Made executive director Dane Ambler said the scheme would be a “good start for embattled small businesses”.

Many were "teetering on the edge" and in desperate need of more financial support, he said.

“The fund is intended to improve access to finance and enable small business to grow.

“The flow-through of Covid is only just reaching some businesses. We look forward to seeing how businesses can benefit from the fund in the next 12 months,” he said.

Jordan Williams, chief executive of Taxpayers Union lobby group, said its “representatives choked on Treasury’s budget lock up sausage rolls” when they learnt of the initiative, saying Nash was in effect starting an investment bank.