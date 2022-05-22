Nelson firm moves into rarefied air with luxury jet refit

Not up for cattle class: the owner of this refitted long range business jet gets to skip the queues and sleep.

For most of us, upgrading our vehicle might mean a new car, a sheepskin car seat cover, or a pair of fluffy dice for the truly cash stretched.

For the uber rich mystery owner of a US$14 to $19 million luxury long range business jet, however, it means a complete refit of its interior.

It’s a niche part of the aviation business that Nelson company Generation Global has turned its skills to.

While it’s typically carried out overseas, in Canada, the United States or in Malaysia, it was done in Nelson for the first time this month .

Generation Global chief executive John Hill said the owners of such luxury planes tended to be “discreet” people, and they were more often dealing with the maintenance organisation or managers.

“We still don't even know who the owner is to be honest,” he said.

The company was able to secure the contract because they had previously refitted the owner’s last plane, before he “upsized” to the Global Express XRS (BD-700-1A10), which has a range of 11,100 kilometres.

Hill said while he wasn’t certain about costs, jet hireage might be around $10,000 an hour to fly, so a five-hour flight would rack up a bill of around $50,000.

Supplied Not a plastic stirrer in sight. Flying in this luxury jet “makes sense if you can afford it” says John Hill, whose company refitted the plane.

“If you looked at what a commercial ticket business class would cost, plus the convenience of being able to fit up to 15 people in there and to fly at your own time and not go through customs and all the other hassles – it [hiring or ownership] makes sense if you can afford it.”

Hill said while business class options on aircraft were “pretty good” these days, the private jet experience was quite different.

Refitted planes had fold out full tables for eating and office work, complex electric chairs that fully reclined into beds, and “gold plating everywhere” including on seat buckles.

“It’s more like a home than a commercial aircraft.”

Luxury jets, Hill said, tended to have DVDs and portable players for use too.

The refit of the US registered Global XRS used Italian leather, US made carpets manufactured with New Zealand wool, and seat covers sewn in Malaysia.

Supplied The before shot: the Global XRS prior to its refit.

It has a compact fridge, with an oven and cooking facilities, glasses, and drawers with plates.

The main cabin has six large passenger armchairs and three divans similar to three seater sofas that fold out to generous sized beds, allowing for the seating of 16 passengers.

Hill said it was always difficult getting aviation materials because they were built to a different standard – everything in the cabin had to pass flammability requirements.

The company has its own flammability test lab for that purpose.

Flying by private jet cut out the airport experience, he said: “the queues, all the people you’ve got to share your space with, the time you’ve got to get there beforehand”, and an arbitrary departure time.

Supplied The luxury jet at Nelson Airport. The plane was refitted in Nelson.

Those with their own plane, just “walk out”, do custom clearance on the jet itself, and then take off.

Generation Global started off in automotive and turned wholly to aviation in 2015. The company has seen a significant increase in both the number of enquiries and refurbishments of private jets.

“To have high-value work that would normally be carried out internationally brought here is great for Nelson,” Hill said.

“It shows the quality of the aviation support industry here is second to none and brings reputational and economic benefits for our region.”

Hill hasn’t had the pleasure of flying in a private, luxury jet.

“It’s not [in] my league,” he said.