Budget 2022: Why are beneficiaries not receiving the $350 cost of living payment?

Ani Beckman says rising living costs are so bad, that she questions the Government's commitment to eradicating poverty.

Budget 2022 will give a $350 cost of living payment for people on low incomes – but some say it is a move that avoids helping those who need it most.

More than 2.1 million people who earned less than $70,001 in the last tax year will receive the payment, which will amount to about $27 a week over three months, starting in August.

But people who receive the winter energy payment, such as those on sole parent support, the jobseeker benefit, veterans and people getting NZ Superannuation, are not entitled to the cost of living payment.

Child Poverty Action Group spokesperson Professor Emeritus Innes Asher​ said the Government decision did not serve the households in the deepest poverty.

“This just reinforces that there was nothing of substance for people on the benefit in the budget. People on the benefit needed more, they are short hundreds of dollars each week to cover their basic needs for a healthy life,” Asher​ said.

She said, of the 150,000 children who live in poverty in New Zealand, many would miss out on the cost of living support payment because of the exclusion of beneficiaries.

Enabling beneficiaries to access full Working for Families credits, some of which they cannot get unless parents are working, would be a way the Government could provide targeted support to beneficiaries, she said.

Charlotte Curd/Stuff Of the 150,000 children living in poverty in New Zealand, many would miss out on the cost of living support payment due to the exclusion of beneficiaries, says Child Poverty Action Group spokesperson Innes Asher.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson​ defended the exclusion of beneficiaries from the cost of living support payment, and said the Government had already provided increases for those on income support.

“Since coming into Government, the changes mean that 364,000 people who receive income support are better off by an average of $109 per week. For those with children, they are better off by an average of $175 per week,” Robertson​ said.

When the cost of living payment was implemented in August the Government would be supporting 81% of New Zealanders with targeted support, he said.

The Budget also contained further support for low-income New Zealanders including permanent half-price public transport, child support changes, and raising dental care grants to $1000, he said.

Auckland Action Against Poverty coordinator Brooke Stanley-Pao​ said the move revealed a disconnect between the Government and those doing it tough.

“The Government genuinely thinks that people receiving the winter energy payments are doing okay, well I can tell you from what we see out there, people are not doing okay,” Stanley-Pao​ said.

SUPPLIED Auckland Action Against Poverty coordinator Brooke Stanley-Pao said the move revealed a disconnect between the Government and those doing it tough.

A lack of knowledge of what beneficiaries were going through from MPs had created a lack of urgency to help, she said.

“This is life and death for a lot of people. The Government has the power to improve the quality of life for people and at the moment they are not doing it.”

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen​ said while the Government had increased benefits, it had done so before inflation set in.

“Inflation has really shifted the goal posts for many people. We are seeing strong signs from the Government that where beneficiaries are at currently is less than the Government intended before inflation,” Olsen​ said.

Stuff analysis showed the impact of the $350 payment differed between households that rented and those who paid mortgages.

A renting household, with two people earning the median wage (around $58,000) come out marginally ahead from this payment, with $54 coming in from the payment and $52.75 going out in price increases to rent, food, and fuel.

But if the same household had a mortgage, the price increases to mortgage repayments have seen costs go up $134.25, less than half of which would be covered by the $54 boost.