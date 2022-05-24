Auckland's Future, Now: Summit looks at how to recover from Covid-19 hits

Two level 4 lockdowns and closed borders have hit downtown Auckland and Queen St hard, and there is presently no strategy to revitalise the downtown economy.(Video September 2021)

Key business and public sector figures meet in Auckland today for a summit looking at the city’s future path after more than two years of economic hits from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The third “Auckland’s Future, Now” gathering includes panels on the city’s immediate challenges, how it should reconnect with the world, Māori entrepreneurship and the part played by younger people.

The 2020 summit launched work which led to a study released this year, on what an Auckland two generations into the future might look like.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Auckland's Future, Now summit looks ahead from Covid-19, asking how the city should reconnect with the world.

An early step suggested was the establishment of an apolitical Commission for Future Generations to break out of a pattern of decisions made to suit short-term political cycles.

READ MORE:

* Budget 2022: Manukau Harbour port idea gets another nudge

* Inner City Pressure: Auckland CBD's quest to find its post-lockdown mojo

* 'Your pain will be temporary': What Auckland's struggling centre can learn from Christchurch's quakes



“I would argue the trajectory [Auckland] is on now is, it’s decaying,” Koi Tū director Sir Peter Gluckman said, adding that issue would be looked at in the opening session this year.

However, a big economic development project, aired at last year’s summit, has an unclear future after it missed funding in the Budget of $60 million for a Māori and Pasifika business-focussed Eco-park.

“It was disappointing to see ‘more of the same’,” said Tania Pouwhare, (Ngāi Tūhoe) the general manager of Community and Social Innovation after the Budget’s release.

Pouwhare will speak in an afternoon session on “why driving Māori business and entrepreneurship is important for Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s economy.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Sir Peter Gluckman, the director of Koi Tū: Centre for Informed Futures, at the 2021 Auckland’s Future, Now conference.

The council’s economic and culture agency Auckland Unlimited expected 180 to attend the all-day gathering which it foresaw as an “open and honest discussion about the challenges facing Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland and practical steps Auckland can work on and advocate for.”