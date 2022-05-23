Sylvia Park to build largest rooftop solar panel array in the country

Lawn Rite Group have taken their business off grid by switching their mowing equipment to solar power.

Auckland shopping mall Sylvia Park is set to become powered by the country’s largest rooftop solar array later this year.

The country’s largest shopping centre will have 2034 solar panels installed across its rooftop as part of a 15-year power purchase agreement with Meridian Energy.

The solar panels will cover an area the size of a rugby pitch, and produce enough electricity annually to power the average household for more than 200 years.

Meridian Energy will pay for the installation and in return Sylvia Park owners Kiwi Property will buy the electricity generated at a fixed cost.

This will be the third such agreement between Kiwi Property and Meridian, after solar panel installations at the Northlands Mall in Christchurch and The Plaza in Palmerston North.

Kiwi Property general manager asset management Linda Trainer​ said the company planned to become net carbon negative in its operations by 2030.

To achieve this, Kiwi Property planned to ramp up its solar ambitions significantly in the coming years, she said.

Meridian chief customer officer Lisa Hannifin​ said commercial solar projects were successful options for both energy generators and property owners.

Overseas, the number of shopping malls and other businesses supporting large rooftop solar installations was growing rapidly as the environmental and economic benefits became understood, she said.

While Sylvia Park will be the largest rooftop solar panel system, the largest system in the country will be built alongside Christchurch airport, and called Kowhai Park.

The $100 million plant will cover the equivalent of 262 rugby fields, and produce enough electricity to power 30,000 homes every day.