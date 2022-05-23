A new image shows how Ikea’s first New Zealand store will look when the Swedish furniture giant sets up shop at Auckland’s Sylvia Park.

The artist’s impression shows a large warehouse with Ikea’s signature blue and yellow branding on the Mt Wellington site, with parking and landscaping in front.

The image was included in Kiwi Property Group’s annual results presentation, during which the commercial property juggernaut reported a 14% increase in profit.

The group reported a net after-tax profit of $224.3 million for the year to March 31, 2022, up from $196.5m the previous year.

The increase was partly due to the expansion of the Sylvia Park shopping centre, in which an extra floor was added to the mall, and the deal with Ikea, the company said.

In December, Ikea New Zealand signed a conditional deal to buy 3.2 hectares of land in Te Ahoterangi Rise from Kiwi Property.

The site is across the train tracks from the existing Sylvia Park centre, opposite Farmers and beside The Warehouse.

Further development planned for Sylvia Park includes a new office block, a 295-apartment build-to-rent development and a 6430-square-metre lifestyle retail centre next to the Ikea site.

While it is not known when construction of the Ikea store will begin, groundwork for the apartment building is complete and the project is expected to be finished in early 2024.

Construction of the office block is also under way, with structural framing and exterior cladding already going up.

Sylvia Park is New Zealand’s largest shopping centre and attracts more than 11 million shoppers annually.

The centre opened in 2007 and now has more than 200 stores and 4000 car parks across 106,427sqm.

Some of its stores are exclusive to the centre in New Zealand, including Culture Kings, JD Sports and Spanish fashion chain Zara.