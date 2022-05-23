Sharemarket starts the week with 'caution' as interest rate decision looms

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 0.4% on Monday

Investors were cautious ahead of this week’s interest rate decision

AFT Pharmaceuticals recorded the biggest gain, up 14%

The sharemarket posted a small gain to start the week as investors remain cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank’s decision on interest rates.

The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged up 0.4%, or 49.069 points, to 11,316.46 on Monday. On the wider market, 72 stocks fell, while 63 gained.

Inflation and rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and China's slowing economy are all punishing stocks and raising global fears about the potential for a recession.

“Global concerns really continue to weigh on sentiment through all markets,” said Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser Peter McIntyre. “There’s a degree of cautiousness in the market.”

Investors were awaiting the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decision on Wednesday where a 50 basis point hike is expected, and a key US inflation report on Friday.

Markets have been volatile and trading volumes were light as many investors were “sitting on the sidelines”, McIntyre said.

Courtney Crow

AFT Pharmaceuticals surged 14% to $3.65 after its full-year profit more than doubled to $19.8 million from $7.8m, and the company announced its intention to pay a maiden dividend to shareholders this year.

Kiwi Property Group rose 3.5% to $1.05. The property investor, which owns the country's largest shopping centre, Sylvia Park in Auckland, reported annual profit rose 14% to $224.3m, driven by increases in both income and asset values.

McIntyre said the result was better than many had expected.

Tourism Holdings rose 2.2% to $2.83. The company said that as travel restrictions continue to ease globally, it is seeing a recovery of international demand for campervan travel in all countries it operates in, although it noted supply chain issues were hindering delivery of some of its vehicles.

The company also flagged that it’s considering selling its New Zealand bus tour company Kiwi Experience and has asked KPMG to look for potential buyers.

Among the gainers, transport fleet data company Eroad closed up 5.6% to $2.84, rubber goods maker Skellerup rose 3.6% to $5.44, digital payments service Pushpay gained 3.3% to $1.24 and specialty milk marketer The a2 Milk Company increased 3.4% to $4.89.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, the biggest local stock on the market, slipped 0.2% to $20.81, while telecommunications company Spark fell 1.5% to $4.71.

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday, with Tokyo and Sydney higher while Hong Kong and Shanghai declined.

On Wall Street on Friday, the S&P 500 dipped more than 20% below its peak set early this year before buying late in the day gave it a tiny gain. It finished 18.7% below its record. That capped a seventh straight losing week, the longest since 2001, when the dot-com bubble was deflating.

