Coca-Cola replacing two sugar-free favourites with single flavour

Coca-Cola is scrapping two of its sugar-free products, replacing them with a single flavour.

Coke Zero and Coke No Sugar will be phased out from next month, with Coke Zero Sugar taking their place.

Coca-Cola New Zealand head of marketing Tracey Evans​ said the Coke Zero Sugar recipe aimed to create a taste as close to the original Coca-Cola as possible.

“We’re constantly evolving with the changing nature of New Zealander’s tastes and preferences, and we believe this new recipe will be popular with our current drinkers, as well as Coca-Cola Classic fans who are looking for a zero-sugar alternative.”

READ MORE:

* Are diet soft drinks better for me?

* The Aussies have chopped Coke Zero - how long before we do?

* New Zealand gets first taste of Coca-Cola's new recipe



While the company said Coke Zero Sugar would make classic Coke drinkers question their loyalty, history shows not all new flavours go down well.

SUPPLIED Coke Zero and Coke No Sugar will be phased out, with Coke Zero Sugar taking their place.

In 1985, the Coca-Cola Company launched New Coke in an attempt to slow the charge from its main competitor in the United States market, Pepsi.

But the reformulated Coke wasn’t well-received and Coca-Cola pulled a U-turn less than three months later.

New Coke was sold as Coke II in other markets, but the plug was permanently pulled on the flavour in 2002.

Another less than successful variety, Coke Life, was just the fourth significant drink in the brand’s history when it landed on New Zealand shelves in 2015.

Flavoured with plant-derived sweetener stevia rather than sugar, Coke Life was sold for three years before being replaced by Coke Stevia No Sugar.

However, the second stevia-sweetened offering was similarly short-lived.